Arsenal's pursuit of a new defender has just taken a fresh turn, with a new update outlined by a true transfer specialist.

What's the latest on Sacha Boey on Arsenal?

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are still in the race to sign Galatasaray's Sacha Boey despite reports coming earlier in the week suggesting they had seen a bid rejected.

He wrote on Twitter: "Arsenal are one of the two English clubs informed on Sacha Boey deal conditions — but told NO meeting took place with #AFC at this stage. Galatasaray board asked for at least €25m (£22m) fee during meetings in London."

With Cedric Soares' £75k-per-week deal set to expire next year too, such persistence to acquire the Frenchman could spell bad news for the Portuguese defender, who reportedly plans to stay and fight for his place in Mikel Arteta's side, but might not get such an option.

Is Sacha Boey better than Arsenal's Cedric?

To compare their respective campaigns to decide who might back up Ben White for the coming season would surely mark a no-brainer, given how Boey has shone in his debut year in Turkish football.

Featuring 29 times in the Super Lig, the 22-year-old has maintained a 7.11 average match rating throughout a title-winning year, upheld through one key pass, 1.7 interceptions, 2.7 tackles and two clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Such form has almost confirmed the suspicions journalist Zach Lowy noted even before his move, outlining him as an "intriguing prospect" back in 2021.

Then, when looking at Cedric, he instead has only managed a total of 12 games across all competitions which has included a loan spell at Fulham. Even when looking back to last campaign, when the 31-year-old at least managed 16 league starts, his average match rating of 6.86 was still nowhere near that of Boey's.

Ironically enough, when trawling back through the Portuguese defender's average Sofascore ratings for each Premier League campaign, the apex came all the way back in 2016, and even that 7.07 rating is below that of his potential successor.

What Arteta has laid out in front of him is a choice between acquiring another talent to align with his youth-first transfer policy, or an ageing stalwart who has contributed plenty during his three years in north London but is clearly declining.

However, his experience is hardly a necessity now, especially in full-back positions when White and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been the first-choice options this term.

Cedric has fulfilled his purpose in north London and can now leave on a high with a fine reputation and an even finer replacement seemingly lined up.