Chelsea have made some questionable transfer decisions in the last year, namely since Todd Boehly secured his takeover after Roman Abramovich was forced to sell up.

Their pursuit of continued glory across ownerships was one well-funded, but not so well-thought-out. As such, three different managers have graced the Stamford Bridge dugout this campaign, with Mauricio Pochettino expected to be the man to now lead them into the future as of next season.

The Argentine has an almighty task on his hands, not least at culling this bloated squad whilst securing his own additions, alongside a hierarchy that has already proven their desperation to force their involvement despite their continued profligacy in the market.

One such example of their failures was the acquisition of Raheem Sterling last summer, who left Manchester City for just £47.5m, a loss on what they first bought him for despite having developed him into one of the Premier League's most dangerous wide men.

It has since become clear that the 28-year-old seems more of a fair-weather player, thriving when things are going well, as he has largely gone missing in west London amidst the misery the club has suffered.

By signing the castoff of another big club, they have been left with a huge financial burden that will weigh on their books for years. Should they actually make the touted move for Sadio Mane this summer too, the expectation is that it would only end in one way again.

Would Sadio Mane be a good signing for Chelsea?

At 31 years old, the former Liverpool star exited England after a contract dispute forced him to Bayern Munich. However, his time in Germany has soured quickly, with an explosive fight with Leroy Sane earlier in the year seemingly forcing him towards the exit door once again.

His return of 12 goals and six assists in all competitions has been far from impressive, considering just how clinical the £48m-rated speedster had been at Anfield.

Featuring 269 times, Mane was one of Jurgen Klopp's foundational signings, with which he forged his hugely successful system off.

Joining from Southampton, he would go on to score 120 goals and assist a further 48, winning nearly every trophy available to him throughout his stay. Former teammate Diogo Jota had even branded him "world-class" during his peak, but those days are far behind him now.

Although many might suggest he could once again be the catalyst for a turnaround should he join Chelsea, that hunger has seemingly long since gone, and it could instead end up being a deal akin to Sterling's.

The England international has only managed to record 13 goal contributions this season in all competitions, despite having recorded 226 goal contributions in 339 games for the Citizens.

Having already signed one ageing winger to earn his final big payday, the mercenary Mane, who reportedly left the Reds due to his desire for more money, would not be a wise first signing for Pochettino.