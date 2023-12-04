It has been an intriguing season for Arsenal so far this year. They might not be blowing teams away like they did at the start of the last campaign, and yet, with three weeks to go until Christmas, the men in red and white once again find themselves atop the Premier League tree.

What makes their strong performances all the more impressive, however, is that they have topped the league - and their Champions League group - without a prolific striker in the team. As talented as Gabriel Jesus is, he is not a top-class finisher - something he has admitted.

So, with news that the club are now targeting Victor Osimhen in 2024, Bukayo Saka could see his already impressive assist numbers skyrocket.

Arsenal transfer news - Victor Osimhen

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are one of the latest sides to show a genuine interest in signing Napoli and Nigeria star Victor Osimhen in 2024.

The report has revealed that Mikel and Edu Gasper hope to make an audacious bid for the lethal frontman in the summer window.

However, London rivals Chelsea are also said to be interested, and should both sides go in for him this winter, it would likely take an offer in the region of £120m to lure him away from Naples.

That said, the prospect of seeing the former Lille man link up with Saka this season surely justifies any price that the Serie A champions demand.

Victor Osimhen could take Saka to the next level

As we have already mentioned, the Gunners have been churning out wins as of late, not necessarily at their free-flowing best per se, but undoubtedly effective.

And while Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trosaard and even Saka have all chipped in, they have yet to show a natural cutting edge when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net, which is where Osimhen comes in.

The "brilliant" number nine, as described by former Tottenham number one Paul Robinson, finds himself in the top 2% of players in Europe's top five leagues for total shots and touches in the opposition penalty area per 90, and the top 9% for non-penalty goals, per FBref.

However, how does he stack up with the Gunners' attacking players? Well, unsurprisingly, last season's Serie A top scorer is a step above the Emirates' best finishers.

Osimhen vs Arsenal attack Player Minutes Expected Goals Goals Shots on Target per 90 Victor Osimhen 735 6.2 6 1.22 Gabriel Jesus 495 2.9 1 1.09 Leandro Trossard 484 1.8 3 1.22 Eddie Nketiah 818 3.6 5 0.88 Gabriel Martinelli 875 1.3 1 0.82 All Stats via FBref - 2023/24 Premier League & Serie A Seasons

The Nigerian superstar has an expected goals figure of more than double that of Jesus, and yet he has scored six times as many goals. The only players Mikel Arteta has at his disposal that even come close to his output this season are Eddie Nketiah and Trossard, but their numbers are somewhat deceiving.

Nketiah, for example, put in a brilliant performance against Sheffield United in October and scored a hat-trick, but he has since flattered to deceive and has missed some sitters along the way.

If Saka can rack up five Premier League assists with a front line that struggles to finish their chances, we can only imagine what he would be able to do with a "goal-scoring machine" like Osimhen up front, as he was described by journalist Josh Bunting.

Only last term did the frontman score 31 goals in 39 games. Promising indeed should Arsenal sign him next year.