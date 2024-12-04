We may only be 13 games in at this point, but it's already been an incredibly tough Premier League season for Arsenal this year.

Mikel Arteta's side were given a terribly difficult run of fixtures to kick off their campaign, and then injuries, suspensions, and a collapse in form saw them drop points in games they really shouldn't have.

However, over the last week or so, things have started to look a lot better for the North Londoners, and while they remain nine points off league leaders Liverpool, there are reasons to be optimistic.

One of the players who has been in sensational form in the last few games has been Bukayo Saka, but to ensure he's at his best against Manchester United tonight, Arteta must unleash another of his stars, someone the Red Devils tried to sign on two occasions.

Saka's form this season

Now, while it would be accurate to describe Arsenal's form as up and down so far this season, Saka is one of the few players who's generally played well from game week one.

For example, in his 18 appearances across all competitions, the Hale End superstar has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists, equating to a goal involvement in every single match thus far.

Moreover, even in some of the games in which the team have dropped points, like Liverpool at home and Manchester City away, the England star has scored or provided an assist, although it's in the last three games that he's truly been sensational.

For example, against Nottingham Forest, he scored and assisted a goal; against Sporting CP, he did the same, and then away to West Ham United on Saturday, he scored a penalty and picked up two assists as well as the Man of the Match award.

In short, the Gunners' number seven has arguably been the best player in the entire country since the end of the international break, and it's no surprise that this incredible uptick in form has come at the same time as another player's returned to the fold, a player who must also start against United.

The Arsenal star who Man United tried to sign twice

So the Arsenal star Arteta must unleash yet again tonight is Martin Odegaard, who has been integral in the team's recent uptick in form.

Interestingly, the Red Devils have tried to sign the Norwegian maestro on two occasions.

The first was when David Moyes was manager, and at 14 years old, he was invited to the training ground, but the club wanted to wait 12 months and see how he developed, which proved to be a mistake as, by that time, there was even more competition.

However, the three-time European Champions tried again in 2014 and even sent Louis Van Gaal to Norway to convince him to join the club, but the Dutch manager refused to grant the teenager's request to train with the first team and the deal was off.

United's misfortune has become Arsenal's good fortune, as the former Real Madrid wonderkid is club captain and one of their very best players, as evidenced by the last three games.

For example, against the Tricky Trees, the Drammen-born gem provided an assist and picked up a 9/10 match rating from journalist Simon Collings.

Meanwhile, against Sporting, he did the same and received the same rating, while against the Hammers, he scored and assisted a goal and earned a third 9/10 rating in a row from Collings who understandably added that he's now 'running out of words for how good he is.'

The 25-year-old "magician," as dubbed by presenter Joe Thomilinson, just makes the whole team better, and that's especially true for Saka, who said as much after the game in Lisbon, revealing that his teammate's return to the team left him with a "big smile on my face."

“He (Odegaard) is an unbelievable player and the day he returned, there was a big smile on my face. You can see the chemistry we have, how much I enjoy playing with him. So I am happy he is back and I hope he stays fit for the rest of the season.”

Ultimately, if there was any doubt about just how important Odegaard was to Saka and this Arsenal team, then their pre-international break struggles and recent form should put those doubts to rest.

So, if Arteta wants his team to pick up another three points against United tonight, he must start the Norwegian superstar; it's really that simple.