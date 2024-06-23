Cast your minds back to January and Arsenal needed a centre-forward. Oh, how they desperately needed a striker.

During a run which likely cost the Gunners the league title around the festive period, they couldn't hit a barn door with a banjo.

Against West Ham in December, a match they lost, Mikel Arteta's men had 30 attempts at goal and still failed to score. They were creating chances at will but simply couldn't find the net.

Their luck changed in the second half of the season as they ran Manchester City all the way for the Premier League title.

The next time they faced West Ham they scored six. Ultimately the north Londoners missed out on the prize but they did end the campaign as the second top scorers on 91.

So, do they still need a new forward? It's perhaps not as pressing but recent reports do reveal some exciting news.

Arsenal's hunt for a new striker

It looked for all the world as though Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko would be on his way to Arsenal this summer.

The RB Leipzig forward had a rather sensible release clause and all Edu and Co really needed to do was just cough up the money. It looked a simple move to complete, right? Well, think again.

Sesko is now set to stay in Germany and sign a new deal with the Red Bull club.

So, according to reports, their attention has now turned to Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres. Arsenal's interest in the Sporting striker has been no secret over recent months but they have now stepped up their pursuit, so much so that there are claims he is now 'on the verge' of signing for the club.

That's according to reports in Portugal, via Sport Witness, who suggest that Arsenal and the Lisbon club have agreed on an initial £76m package that could rise to around £101m in add-ons.

That would make this the second biggest transfer in their history after Declan Rice joined for £105m last summer.

The same Portuguese publication has reported in a separate article that negotiations have advanced rapidly of late, with agent Jorge Mendes leading the transfer.

What Gyokeres could offer to Arsenal

Goals. Right, can we finish the article now? We're joking, of course, but the fact of the matter is that the Swede is a monster in front of goal.

Having moved from EFL side Coventry City last summer, the 26-year-old enjoyed one of the most prolific campaigns in the whole of Europe, hailed for his "incredible" finishing by reporter Brian Fonseca.

Gyokeres scored 43 goals in 50 games, and for good measure also supplied his teammates with 15 assists. So, he can find the net, that's one box ticked.

Because of this, he could be a genuine dream for the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard in the final third.

Last season, Odegaard was the Premier League's third-highest assister with 10, only behind Cole Palmer (11) and Ollie Watkins (13). Meanwhile, when it came to expected assists (xA), Odegaard (11.2) and Saka (11) topped the tree.

Clearly then, Arsenal could have been more prolific in front of goal because the two players underperformed their xA tally. As it happens, their number 7 was the most deadly in the penalty area, scoring 20 times in all competitions. The next best was Leandro Trossard with 17.

The theme surrounding those two players? They're not centre-forwards. It is difficult not to bring up Kai Havertz. Once moved to the top of the pitch with greater regularity, the German was a revelation, scoring eight and supplying seven goals from 18 matches as a striker. You'd think with a full season in that role he could well reach the 20-goal mark.

However, that's still nowhere near the dizzying tally of Gyokers in 2023/24. Havertz proved game-changing as an option as the focal point of the attack. He'd bring Saka and Odegaard into play brilliantly but Gyokers is no one-trick pony either.

Gyokeres vs Havertz - 2023/24 Stats per 90 Gyokeres Havertz Assists 0.31 0.17 Progressive Passes 1.68 3.14 Progressive Carries 3.66 1.70 Goal-Creating Actions 0.66 0.60 Shot-Creating Actions 4.08 3.20 Successful Take-ons 1.96 0.50 Stats via FBref.

As you can see, he managed more take-ons, shot-creating actions and assists per 90 last term than the German. That just shows that Saka and Odegaard's creative numbers could skyrocket next season. Put it simply, they would both love such a clinical asset playing ahead of them.

If a deal really is on the verge of completion, it could be a mega one to kickstart Edu's business for the summer.