To be fair, Richard Hughes did claim that Liverpool’s summer transfer window would lead toward a “crescendo”, and the Merseysiders are raising the volume at this late stage.

Liverpool have started the Arne Slot era off impressively, winning both their opening Premier League matches without conceding, but it’s a long ol’ season ahead, and reinforcements have been in nonexistent supply this summer.

Opportunistic is the word that’s being bandied about, with the Reds satisfied with the team that Slot inherited from Jurgen Klopp but accepting of the fact that improvements could be made.

Liverpool aren’t a side to spend with a scattergun approach, however, and though most fans feel that central defence and no. 6 are the priority positions, Hughes and co are focussing elsewhere.

Liverpool’s late-stage transfer plans

FSG love a surprise swoop and have certainly shocked a few with the news that signing Federico Chiesa is being weighed up.

The Juventus forward has an undesirable injury record but also operates across a range of positions and would add depth and dynamism.

Right-footed, he might not be the perfect successor to Mohamed Salah’s throne. But he appears to embody that ‘opportunistic’ mantra, with a reported €15m (£13m) outlay very good business for a player about to turn 27 with demonstrable prowess at the highest level.

Might Liverpool be better off dipping down a different route, however? Chiesa's arrival would not be without its caveats, and there's clearly money to spend, on the right player, of course.

Liverpool eyeing Federico Chiesa alternative

Chiesa enjoyed a largely injury-free campaign last year but his track record leaves nothing to be desired in that regard, and Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo could be a brilliant alternative.

Liverpool don't have fond memories of dealings with the Basque club for reasons we need not delve into, but according to Caught Offside, Kubo could be an attainable player and is said to be at the top of Hughes' list.

The 23-year-old's La Liga outfit value him at £55m, significantly higher than Juventus value Chiesa, but Liverpool could find a lasting bond through the Japanese's talents, given that he performs at a higher all-round level than the Old Lady forward.

2023/24: Takefusa Kubo vs Federico Chiesa Stats (*per game) Kubo (La Liga) Chiesa (Serie A) Matches (starts) 30 (24) 33 (25) Goals 7 9 Assists 4 2 Shots taken* 1.5 2.3 Big chances missed 4 9 Pass completion 81% 77% Big chances created 10 12 Key passes* 2.0 1.6 Ball recoveries* 3.3 1.9 Tackles* 0.9 0.6 Dribbles* 1.8 (56%) 1.1 (42%) Total duels won* 4.8 (55%) 2.9 (44%) Stats via Sofascore

As you can see, Kubo might add more of a complete package than his Italian counterpart, whose wretched injury record could prove to dissuade the Reds, even if he's available for a bargain figure.

Kubo, a 35-cap international for Japan, ranks among the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries, the top 19% for successful take-ons and the top 17% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref. Playmaker.

Hmm, not quite the all-scoring talisman. But that's okay. Kubo has scored 0.24 goals per 90 over the past year while chalking an xG (expected goals) rate of 0.13 per 90, highlighting a preciseness to his finishing that could see him thrive in a bouncing team such as Liverpool's

The Redmen created 102 big chances in the Premier League last season, and no team placed more. This term, just two matches in, Liverpool have created nine, top again. Running on that limited pool, the trajectory points toward an unsustainable 171 big chances come the end of the year, but it's promising nonetheless.

Back to Kubo. The diminutive winger has proven himself a deceptive marksman, now just imagine how his fruits could bloom in a rich profusion on Merseyside - he'd surely be the better pick than Chiesa; he might even live up to be the perfect Salah successor.

Why Liverpool should sign Takefusa Kubo

It's early days yet, but Slot's insistence on starting Diogo Jota as Liverpool's leading centre-forward illuminates the Dutchman's tactical thinking, expecting his system to be headed by a refined and dynamic goalscorer.

At Feyenoord, his attacking line was carried by the free-scoring success of Santiago Gimenez, who plundered 53 goals and 13 assists over 93 matches for the Eredivisie side.

Liverpool Top Scorers: 2023/24 Rank Player Apps Goals Per Game 1. Mohamed Salah 44 25 0.56 2. Darwin Nunez 54 18 0.33 3. Cody Gakpo 53 16 0.30 4. Diogo Jota 32 15 0.47 5. Luis Diaz 51 13 0.25 Stats via LFC History

Jota ranks among the top 2% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored per 90, as per FBref, so he's clearly capable of playing that part - but then we all know that, don't we?

That's a roundabout way of alluding to life without Salah. We all want the decorated Egyptian to pen an extension to his £350k-per-week contract, but he's 33 in July and will need completion on the wing even if he does stay on for another year or two.

Salah's currency is goals, and with 213 over 351 appearances for the Merseysiders, it would be an onerous task to find someone to fill a Salah-shaped hole just so.

So how about Liverpool just... don't. Kubo is not a high-class goalscorer but he is an exceptional footballer, highly effective down the flank; creative in possession, and combative out of it.

His numbers leave something to be desired but Kubo is still only in the early-ish stage of his career and could whet his tools to a sharp point under Slot's management at Liverpool.

Hailed as a "special talent" by journalist John Bunting, Kubo would be the perfect addition to a Liverpool side craving silverware and success at the start of a new era. Kubo would help, serving initially as Salah's foil before growing into his skin and succeeding the Egyptian, starring for the Merseysiders, starring for Liverpool.