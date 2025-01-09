Sometimes, a result in football shifts a mood dramatically. Some might point back over the past six months. Others could counter the point with evidence of Arne Slot's incredible start to life at the helm, sending Liverpool into the driving seat for the two biggest prizes.

But football doesn't work that way. Tottenham Hotspur beat Liverpool on Wednesday evening and they beat them soundly. So what, Lucas Bergvall's goal was enabled by contentious officiating that is becoming a staple in this fixture, in this stadium.

The fact is, Liverpool looked leggy and sapped, with Slot's mastermind tactics falling short this time, perhaps due to a lack of rotation across the campaign that is now catching up with a side that has performed at full throttle and defied expectations in doing so.

In the press-focused overtures of Liverpool's Carabao Cup defeat - a 1-0 loss that still leaves the Reds with a great chance of overturning the deficit and moving to the final stage - Slot claimed that he is confident in his squad's quality and is not actively looking to make signings this month.

That's a boring and expected response from a Premier League manager, but it's one that Slot needed to make, for Liverpool will only act if the perfect opportunity arises.

Has that dream chance emerged?

Liverpool tempted to seal stunning Jan signing

As per Football Insider, Liverpool have been informed that a bid worth roughly £25m would be enough to convince Bayern Munich to part with Leroy Sane this winter.

Sane is out of contract at the end of the season and has been locked in protracted negotiations for an extension, but he could return to the Premier League with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all interested.

The winger turns 29 in a few days and thus would not be the typical FSG-type signing, but he's durable, athletic and incisive, and could be a unique opportunity to complete Slot's frontline.

Sane has previously confirmed that he would not prioritise dealings with other clubs this month, but as January rumbles on, so too do suitors like Liverpool grow in confidence.

What Leroy Sane would bring to Liverpool

Liverpool have been playing against the backcloth of Jurgen Klopp's shocking departure this season, with many expecting Anfield to fall like many other giants at the end of a dynasty.

But they haven't. Liverpool are first-placed in the Premier League and Champions League tables, firm favourites on home soil and confident on the continent as they gear up for the knockout rounds.

Sane is a tried-and-tested winner on English shores, endowed with the technical and physical attributes that could see him thrive as one more member of Liverpool's exciting attack. Indeed, he's already scored four goals against Klopp's Reds from just five Premier League meetings.

Though he's been in and out of the starting line-up under Vincent Kompany this year, Sane reiterated his standing as one of Europe's finest wingers last season, producing performances that show more roundedness than, say, Mohamed Salah.

League Stats - Leroy Sane (23/24) vs Mohamed Salah (24/25) Match Stats* Sane Salah Matches (starts) 27 (25) 19 (19) Goals 8 18 Assists 11 13 Shots (on target)* 2.7 (1.0) 3.9 (2.1) Big chances created 16 15 Key passes* 2.7 1.5 Dribbles (completed)* 3.6 1.7 Ball recoveries* 3.4 2.6 Duels won* 4.9 3.6 Stats via Sofascore

That's not to say he's on the Egypt sensation's level, but it would bring something a little different to Slot's system. Salah flattered to deceive as Liverpool fell to defeat against Spurs, peripheral and garbled in his efforts, skewing wide with both shots, failing his one attempted dribble and creating only one key pass, as per Sofascore.

Sane - who was dubbed "electric" by Gary Neville - might even be a good shout for Salah's heir, insofar as a player who can operate in the 32-year-old's position and provide Liverpool with an extra layer of quality to keep things chugging away across multiple positions.

He certainly has the traits to do so, with new England manager Thomas Tuchel saying this of his countryman's talent:

“Physically he’s a machine. He can implement our instructions like almost nobody else. As well as his talent, his physical condition is top-class."

With Federico Chiesa lacking fitness and fluency in Liverpool's system, a player like Sane might have been perfect for that match, widening the scope of Liverpool's frontline and adding that final bit of quality for matches such as the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Sane actually ranks among the top 14% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and the top 10% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref, underscoring mechanics that speak of his suitability at Liverpool.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

After all, the number-crunching site reveal that Liverpool's Luis Diaz is the Germany international's most similar player.

The 27-year-old is one of the biggest winners from the managerial baton pass last summer, hitting 12 goals and three assists from 26 matches for Liverpool this season, the recipient of praise from correspondent James Pearce for Slot having "taken the Colombian's game to the next level."

Diaz isn't old but he's no spring chicken, but that proves that Sane could return to English football and unearth latent qualities that would shape him into a brilliant and integral part of Liverpool's frontline.

Liverpool are not ill-equipped in their fight for silverware, but the fact remains that few - if any - foresaw such remarkable progress in Slot's first season.

There was a general air of frustration as Red supporters trickled out of N17 like fallen winter rain, but it's still only half-time against the Lilywhites.

It's only half-time regarding the campaign, to be honest, and Liverpool must act to hand their team the best chance of making it a grand slam finish. Salah might be the best player in the world right now, but Sane could add one more dimension.