Unless Liverpool produce a miraculous comeback against Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday night, Jurgen Klopp will manage his side for only seven more matches before leaving as manager for the final time.

To say change s afoot would be something of an understatement for an outfit that has risen from the rubble to enjoy the most illustrious period of its modern history under the German's wing, but he is leaving, and a successor is needed.

Luckily, Liverpool have worked hard to appoint a worthy heir and, while nothing is set in stone, the pointers confidently suggest that Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim will be the man to take the baton.

The 39-year-old has worked wonders in Portugal's capital to defeat the Porto slash Benfica monopoly and win one league title and three domestic cups since his arrival in 2020. Moreover, he's four points clear in Liga Portugal this term with a game in hand, awaiting one of Porto or Vitoria FC in the Taca de Portugal final in May.

Amorim does not play the same brand of pressing and counter-pressing football that Klopp has woven intrinsically into Anfield's DNA, but he's tactically savvy with a wonderful ball-focused style of play, almost exclusively fielding a three-man backline.

It would be something different, but there's every chance it could be an auspicious appointment. Here's how the starting line-up could look at the start of the 2024/25 season.

1 GK - Alisson Becker

It's been a frustrating campaign for Alisson Becker, who has languished on the sidelines with various injuries for chunky portions, but he's still one of the finest goalkeepers in the business and he's going nowhere next term.

2 CB - Ibrahima Konate

While he's not had the greatest of weeks, Ibrahima Konate remains a high-level centre-back and he would excel in a tweaked defensive set-up, with his ground-covering brilliance, technical skills and monstrous physicality likely to work wonders next season.

3 CB - Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has won silverware in his maiden season as Liverpool captain and while recent results have threatened the crucial final phase of Klopp's swansong, he's been imperious and will continue to serve as the Premier League's standout defender under new management.

4 CB - Goncalo Inacio

The interesting new asset and the man who will be the fulcrum of Liverpool's shift in shape under Amorim's tutelage, we are predicting Goncalo Inacio to finally make the leap to English shores following Liverpool's vested interest in the dynamic defender last year.

Multiple reports suggest that the Reds can snap the ball-playing specialist up for just £40m this summer, with his singular style perfect for slotting in an extra man alongside Van Dijk and Konate.

As per FBref, the 22-year-old ranks among the top 20% of central defenders across divisions similar to Liga Portugal over the past year for goals, the top 5% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 10% for progressive carries and the top 11% for successful take-ons per 90.

5 RWB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

He seems destined for a future in the centre of the park and perhaps that will occur under Amorim, but for now Trent Alexander-Arnold's masterful qualities will be needed down the right channel in a role that might actually suit him perfectly.

Bolstering by three centre-halves, the influential England international could find his creativity reach even loftier heights, having created 13 big chances and averaged 2.5 key passes and 6.4 ball recoveries across just 19 Premier League starts in 2023/24, as per Sofascore.

6 LWB - Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson is used to playing in a back four but he is blessed with so much energy and enthusiasm that there's no doubt he'll be able to adapt to a wing-back role, simply provided a greater license to overlap and whip fierce balls into the box. After all, he has featured in that role for Scotland on occasion.

7 CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35m last summer, Alexis Mac Allister has probably been Liverpool's best season this season and you can bet your bottom dollar that he'll play an orchestrating role in the centre for Amorim.

8 CM - Martin Hjulmand

Wataru Endo has been a brilliant surprise signing for Liverpool in holding midfield and invariably works his socks off, but Amorim could be convinced to return to Sporting Lisbon to sign Martin Hjulmand, who has been a monster in the middle for his title-chasing team this season.

Martin Hjulmand: Liga Portugal Stats 23/24 Stat # Matches played 25 Matches started 23 Goals 3 Assists 2 Pass completion 87% Key passes per game 0.8 Tackles per game 1.9 Ball recoveries per game 5.1 Duels won per game 4.0 Stats via Sofascore

Like Inacio, the 24-year-old Dane has been touted with a move to Merseyside this summer, following his current manager's footsteps.

9 RW - Michael Olise

The big one. While the thought of Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool leaves a gnawing sense of dread at the core of every supporter, the 31-year-old is out of contract in 2025 and Amorim might be inclined to cash in while he still can, with the Reds rejecting a £150m proposal from Al-Ittihad last summer.

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise would be the perfect man for the job, and with Liverpool linked with a move for the rising winger back in January, who has a £60m release clause in his contract, it could be the move to make.

He's been hailed as a "wizard" by writer Muhammad Butt, having clinched six goals and three assists from only nine starting displays in the top-flight this term, also averaging 1.9 key passes, 2.3 dribbles and 6.2 successful duels per game to underscore his robustness.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

Paris Saint-Germain have recently been linked with a move for Luis Diaz but with Salah possibly on the move, it's unlikely that the Colombian will leave too, especially given how well his qualities would meld into Amorim's tactical set-up.

Diaz is electric-paced and boasts a kind of clockwork cohesion in his unceasing runs down the left channel. He's not the most clinical of players but he will do so much work to ensure the new era on Merseyside is filled with success.

11 CF - Darwin Nunez

Diogo Jota will still play a large part but given the system Amorim employs, Darwin Nunez could find that his frustrating potential reaches new heights.

Take Victor Gyokeres, Sporting Lisbon talisman with a staggering return of 36 goals and 16 assists from 43 appearances under Amorim this season, signing from Coventry City for £20m.

More importantly though, the Sweden international ranks among the top 3% of positional peers across divisions similar to the Liga Portugal for assists, the top 4% for shot-creating actions and the top 1% for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90.

Nunez too is as dynamic as they come and boasts 18 goals and 13 assists across all competitions this term, ranking among the top 12% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions and the top 14% for progressive carries per 90.

Under Amorim, the Uruguayan could finally bloom into the world-class star that his skill set deserves.

Liverpool's dream XI under Ruben Amorim in full: (GK) Alisson Becker; (CB) Ibrahima Konate, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (CB) Goncalo Inacio; (RWB) Trent Alexander-Arnold, (LWB) Andy Robertson; (CM) Alexis Mac Allister, (CM) Martin Hjulmand; (RW) Michael Olise, (LW) Luis Diaz, (CF) Darwin Nunez