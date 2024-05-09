Change is afoot at Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's sparkling tenure is only days away from its penultimate fixture and nearly nine years of thrilling football are about to be concluded, the curtain draped and the door locked.

But football is an ever-churning thing and FSG's CEO of Football, Michael Edwards, has combined with Anfield's new sporting director Richard Hughes to secure Feyenoord manager Arne Slot as the German's successor.

It's a risk. But Edwards' number-crunching Moneyball approach has paid lucrative rewards for the Reds in the past and Slot implements the thrash-metal tactical style with a charismatic and compelling personality.

Having enjoyed successive trophy-winning seasons in his homeland, the Dutchman - who has not officially been announced yet - will be eager to get to work in a matter of weeks and hear the transfer strategies mapped out by the aforementioned bosses.

It's unlikely that Liverpool will do anything radical, but there could certainly be at least three fresh faces in the starting line-up come August.

1 GK - Alisson

Alisson has suffered a bit of an injury-hit campaign and while Caoimhin Kelleher has done a wonderful job in his stead over the duration, the Brazilian's unwavering presence between the sticks might have helped Liverpool produce more commanding defensive performances.

The 31-year-old has made 79 saves and conceded 27 goals from just 26 Premier League matches this season, as per Sofascore, and Slot will relish the chance to wield this shot-stopping star.

2 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of next season but Merseyside's finest simply has to be the face of the new project, his rise from the academy synonymous with the lofty heights of Klopp's reign.

Like Alisson, he's struggled with injury this season but he's still thrived with some standout moments. His shots are stinging, his passes surgical and jaw-dropping, his influence unmatched.

A heavy-metal team needs an orchestrator - and who better than Liverpool's main man?

3 CB - Virgil van Dijk

It's easy to forget that Liverpool's piling injury problems this season have made life rather difficult for Virgil van Dijk in his first campaign as captain.

Virgil van Dijk: Premier League Stats 23/24 Stat # Matches played 34 Goals 2 Assists 2 Clean sheets 8 Pass completion 91% Touches per game 90.9 Key passes per game 0.3 Recoveries per game 4.8 Tackles per game 1.1 Clearances per game 4.0 Duels won per game 5.5 (77%) Stats via Sofascore

Still, he's been remarkably good, the table above says all that is needed about his level. Like Alexander-Arnold, he's about to enter his final year but the Netherlands star has already spoken of his excitement ahead of the new chapter.

4 CB - Willian Pacho

With Joel Matip likely to depart when his contract expires next month, Van Dijk only has Ibrahima Konate and the young Jarell Quansah to work with, so it's understandable that bolstering the backline is a priority.

As such, there might just be truth behind rumours that Liverpool are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho, who is left-footed and robust as they come.

According to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Frankfurt are desperate to advance negotiations with Liverpool and cash in on their 22-year-old titan to the tune of a potential £52m windfall.

5 LB - Andy Robertson

There have been murmurings that Liverpool are in the market for a new left-back but Andy Robertson's recent displays have highlighted the quality that few could emulate.

Another to have been stifled by injury this term, he might find more fruitful fortunes heading his way at the heart of a new wave.

6 CM - Alan Varela

Wataru Endo has done a commendable job for the Anfield side after his surprise signing last summer, but the 31-year-old's skill set is limited and he's not the long-term solution at No. 6.

Enter Alan Varela. Dubbed a "Rolls-Royce" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 22-year-old Porto midfielder has been scouted by Liverpool in 2024 and could be the perfect player to compete with Endo for a starting berth.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across divisions similar to Liga Portugal for pass completion and the top 5% for passes attempted per 90. Technical swagger that Liverpool would benefit greatly from welcoming, even if he may cost in the region of £60m.

7 CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Arguably Liverpool's Player of the Season after joining from Brighton & Hove Albion last season, Alexis Mac Allister has creative style, technical quality, pitch smarts and defensive solidity.

He's the complete package, and the Argentinian World Cup winner will be crucial next season.

8 RW - Mohamed Salah

He stays (hopefully). The Athletic's David Ornstein sang his dulcet tune and confirmed that Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah - who is out of contract in 2025 - to remain at the club next season, having posted 25 goals and 14 assists during Klopp's final year.

Salah is so important to Liverpool's attacking effort and he will be vital in ensuring Slot's new system dovetails into the existing Liverpool crop's talent.

9 AM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai has left plenty to be desired after signing for Liverpool from RB Leipzig in a £60m transfer last summer, though, in his defence, he has been shoehorned into a deeper-lying role than he might have liked to accommodate Klopp's style.

That might change now that Slot's preparing to move to Liverpool, with the 45-year-old preferring a 4-2-3-1 formation that could see the Hungarian move into his favoured No. 10 position.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have both been touted with an exit recently but it's unlikely that both would be shipped on, and given Liverpool's need for a goalscoring star at centre-forward, Diaz may well continue to ply his trade on Merseyside.

11 CF - Rodrygo

With Nunez's Anfield relationship becoming more fractured by the minute, Slot may well decide with Edwards and Richards that a more reliable centre-forward is needed - and Rodrygo might uphold the essence of the Uruguayan's dynamism while offering a more fluid and reliable threat.

The Real Madrid star ranks among the top 6% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and he has been heralded for his "magical" qualities by Los Blancos peer Dani Carvajal.

Liverpool have been linked with a £68m bid for Rodrygo in recent months and should Nunez be sold, he would be a brilliant replacement to compete for a starting spot against Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

Arne Slot's dream Liverpool XI in full: (GK) Alisson; (RB) Alexander-Arnold, (CB) Van Dijk, (CB) Pacho, (LB) Robertson; (CM) Varela, (CM) Mac Allister; (RW) Salah, (AM) Szoboszlai, (LW) Diaz; (CF) Rodrygo.