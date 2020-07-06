Moor Lane

Key Information about Moor Lane

Moor Lane is the home of EFL League Two side Salford City FC who are co-owned by ex-Manchester United legends. The Greater Manchester located ground has a capacity of just over 5,000 and it is currently known as the Peninsula Stadium for sponsorship purposes.

Salford has occupied the ground since it was built in 1978, and it has recently been expanded which saw its capacity rise from 1,600 and include over 2,000 seats.

A history of Moor Lane

In October 2016, Moor Lane underwent major renovation, and just a year later, the newly refurbished stadium was opened by football icon Sir Alex Ferguson. It was also revealed that the club had agreed a partnership with Peninsula Business Services as sponsors and subsequently the stadium was renamed as Peninsula Stadium. Moor Lane has an impressive record attendance of 4,513 which was set on 13 August 2019 as fans watched their side lose 3-0 to Championship side Leeds United in the EFL Cup first round.

It is thought that Moor Lane has remained in use as a sports ground for over 300 years as it dates back to part of Kersal Moor Racecourse in 1681. After its primary racecourse tenants moved out, in 1847 it was converted into Kersal Cricket Ground, though various other sports were played over the years, including tennis, rugby and athletics.

In 1919, Moor Lane became the home of Manchester Football Club, which was interestingly the city’s oldest rugby club and not associated with football. Up until 1976, many rugby clubs had been tenants of Moor Lane and during that year Salford City became the first-ever football club to occupy the ground. Salford City have maintained the stadium on a lease from Salford City Council, and during 2002-04, the ground was also rented by Swinton Rugby League Club.

Salford originally moved to Moor Lane as an amateur football club, though this tag was soon dropped when they made their move. The first game at their new ground took place against Abbey Hey in the Manchester League Premier Division on 16 September 1978 which Salford won 5-1. The pitch was in poor condition and the main stand was not well maintained and without a roof until re-development of the stadium in 2016. After their stadium had been upgraded, the Ammies went on to win the National League north title to secure promotion up to non-league’s top flight.

Tickets to Watch Salford City at Moor Lane

Single matchday tickets stand at just £10 for adults, whereas concession tickets are £5 – these include 5-16-year-olds, over-60s, and students 23 or under. Children under-5 can attend matches free of charge.

Currently, the Ammies are not advertising season tickets for sale for next season and prices are yet to be confirmed. All match tickets are sold exclusively by Ticketmaster and not the club directly, which means fans can buy tickets either online or over the phone. In addition to tickets, Salford offer coach trip tickets to Moor Lane – these are available for £15 return.

