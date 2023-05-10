Leeds United are staring down the barrel of what could promise to be another devastating relegation, with the late appointment of Sam Allardyce only emphasising the precarious nature of their plight.

To welcome such an experienced firefighter is for the hierarchy to admit all their mistakes that have led to this moment, many of which have come in this one season.

Trusting in Jesse Marsch was a decision they essentially had to make after he saved them the season prior, but keeping him in charge for as long as they did was far from a necessity.

Then, in appointing Javi Gracia, they afforded the Spaniard just two months before then replacing him with the affectionately known 'Big Sam'.

It has been a year of poor decisions made too late, and with three tough fixtures looming, things do not look good.

With much of this current squad underperforming, hence their league position, whether they survive or not this summer must mark a turning point. With Victor Orta having left and the future of the club's ownership still up in the air, this team must be gutted and an identity reclaimed for the club.

No longer can they afford the panic acquisitions of big names akin to Weston McKennie's January arrival, when the academy boasts such readymade talent.

Should the American return to Juventus this summer, it could allow an opportunity to open up for young Charlie Allen to step into; someone hungry, full of desire, and actually deserving of a first-team spot.

Who is Charlie Allen?

Upon joining, McKennie described himself in his first interview as someone with: "physicality, able to run, I can get box-to-box". More crucially, when questioned by teammate and compatriot Tyler Adams, he agreed to the claim: "I've got goals."

The hope was that an attacking impetus from deep would be crucial in bolstering their survival bid, yet the 24-year-old is yet to score or assist since moving to England.

Meanwhile, for the U21s, the 19-year-old maestro has six goal contributions in 18 Premier League 2 games despite operating all across the pitch. His versatility lends to his preparedness for senior football, as such fluidity in-game could prove imperative.

It is impressive that the teenager has managed to amass such numbers from defensive midfield, and often a deeper right midfield role.

However, it likely comes as no surprise to journalist Patrick Van Dort, who once claimed:

"Charlie is one of those boys that you throw him on to the park and go and ask him to play. [He’ll] play anywhere with the same attitude and enthusiasm. Technically very good and physically can handle it – he is quick enough and he has a real chance

"People say he's a dream to coach, a good listener and ticks the boxes you'd expect of someone so highly rated."

Given he sits there for free, biding his time, whilst McKennie would likely cost a king's ransom for what little he has offered thus far, no matter their division at the end of the season, Allen deserves to play over the 24-year-old flop.