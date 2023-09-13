Leeds United's transfer business has been called into question in recent years, with the mass exodus over the summer serving to offset many of those huge contracts with temporary measures.

However, not all dead wood was removed...

Indeed, despite welcoming nine new faces into the squad, as Daniel Farke fought to keep the playing staff strong whilst still losing 15 senior players, there are still some areas which remain somewhat light with regard to depth and quality, one of which is at left-back where Sam Byram has featured.

Why is Sam Byram playing at left-back?

It is a searing indictment of Leeds' failure to find a new left-back - a problem position that has plagued the club for years now - that right-back Byram has had to deputise there in the first few Championship fixtures.

Having been brought in on a free transfer after a brief period of training with the Yorkshire outfit, he signed a contract to keep him at the club that first allowed him to burst onto the scene.

Many assumed that his presence would merely offer backup in his natural position, but the 29-year-old is now averaging 62 minutes per game in the league.

That's not to suggest that he is not impressing, with the out-of-position ace maintaining a 7.10 average rating, buoyed by his one assist, 1.5 tackles and 2.8 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

The former Norwich City defender is playing well, but his preference to cut inside onto his favoured right foot somewhat nullifies his attacking threat.

Therefore, perhaps Farke could seek to return some of that dead wood to the starting side, in an effort to desperately try and recoup some of the initial investment and spark a career at Elland Road out of those - Junior Firpo - who has previously failed to do so.

How has Junior Firpo performed at Leeds United?

Few exemplify this notion more than Firpo, who was signed from Barcelona in 2021 as the answer to their prayers regarding an heir to Ezgjan Alioski.

The €15m (£13m) expended seemed like a coup at first, but in no time at all the £60k-per-week dud proved himself to be far from the level needed to shine in the Premier League.

His 6.60 and 6.55 average ratings, via Sofascore, across his two seasons in England's top flight showcased this, with journalist David Anderson delivering particularly scathing criticism of the Dominican Republic international:

"I think he's been a big let-down. You're looking around that changing room thinking, 'Who's going to step up and do it for us now?' And you'd be looking at someone like him, but he's just not. In fact, if anything, he's been more of a liability for Leeds."

However, there was reason to believe that he might have starred upon first joining, given how he had shone in his sole year with Real Betis in Spain.

During the 2018/19 term, Firpo recorded a 6.90 average rating, aided by his seven goal contributions, 83% pass accuracy, 0.8 key passes and 1.6 tackles per game in La Liga, via Sofascore.

There remains a key attacking asset just waiting to be unleashed inside the defender, and perhaps their drop into the Championship could usher out his talent in a less demanding division.

Perhaps Farke could hand him one final chance to impress, given at this present time he is being forced to play a right-back in Byram and a midfielder in Jamie Shackleton in that role.