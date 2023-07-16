Leeds United have made huge steps towards making just their second signing of the summer, as an old face has reappeared around Elland Road...

Who are Leeds United signing this summer?

The latest comes from Football Insider, who claim that former Whites defender Sam Byram has re-joined the club on a trial period following the expiry of his Norwich City contract.

Given how cash-strapped they remain at the moment, the 29-year-old full-back is seen as a fine option to pad out the squad without having to pay a premium.

Their lack of transfer activity is further attributed towards the impending takeover, which when completed should allow Daniel Farke to truly begin his Yorkshire revolution. It is noted that he will seek to bring in at least six new faces to help challenge for the Championship title.

Byram departed Farke's old club in June after an injury-hit period at Carrow Road.

How good is Sam Byram?

Having kickstarted a promising career at Leeds, the allure that the Premier League offered proved too much for both the player and the hierarchy to deny, as they consistently failed in their own promotion push.

He would make 143 appearances in Yorkshire, scoring ten and assisting 12, before leaving for West Ham United; a move which proved to be catastrophic for his career.

Just 36 senior appearances across a three-year period speaks volumes for his lack of influence, as it seemed the youngster was never truly given a chance to shine before the Canaries took him off their hands.

However, once again he failed to live up to expectations, with his career now back where it started minus the excitement that once surrounded him.

That is not to suggest that Byram is a poor asset though, as he has shown glimpses of talent that would make him a useful player for Farke to have around his squad. Especially given his former boss Brian McDermott had also branded him"a terrific character" and a "really nice lad" in the past; qualities he is certain to have retained.

After all, he does boast plenty of experience around this level and even in the top-flight, to emphasise this. Even during last year's Championship season, his 6.85 average rating denotes a consistent performer, as he would also maintain 0.5 key passes, 2.1 tackles and 1.9 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Although somewhat marred by injuries, this still arguably represents an upgrade on the ever-regressing Luke Ayling who continues to occupy their right-back spot.

Among the many failures of last campaign, the 31-year-old stood out in a backline that shipped the most goals in the Premier League that season.

His average rating of 6.65 was indicative of his inconsistency, which actually put him in the bottom-five worst-performers at the club of those who started five or more games. A 69% pass accuracy showcases his declining ability on the ball, whilst Sky Sports pundit Andy Walker even sought to highlight this waning influence on commentary during their draw with Brighton and Hove Albion: "He’s been exposed too often. A real problem for Leeds."

Seeking to revolutionise that role, Byram would at least provide some added athleticism that Ayling has seemingly lost in recent years. It could prove a shrewd start to a window that promises much higher-profile additions than this proposed one.