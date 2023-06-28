Leeds United are yet to engage in any transfer activity this summer, likely stuttered due to the length of the 49ers' takeover. However, they could now be set to bring in the first of what promises to be a comprehensive transfer window...

What's the latest on Sam Field to Leeds United?

That's according to Football Insider, who suggest that the Whites are plotting a move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sam Field.

With the Yorkshire outfit set to battle with newly-promoted Burnley for his signature, with the hope being that their stature alone can prove more of an allure than Vincent Kompany's project at Turf Moor.

With just one year left on his £7k-per-week deal, the 25-year-old would represent a fine option for either of these clubs. To tempt him to Elland Road would reaffirm the status of these English giants, and hand them a huge boost in their pursuit of a Premier League return.

Does Sam Field improve Leeds United?

Field featured heavily last term for the Rs, having moved from his boyhood West Bromwich Albion in 2021. Despite their looming relegation threat, the tough-tackling ace managed to maintain a 6.98 average rating in the Championship, chipping in with two goals and three assists, via Sofascore.

However, it is defensively where he truly shines, with his figures suggesting that should Tyler Adams choose to depart Yorkshire, this star would represent a fine alternative to step into his role.

Last year the USA international blended one key pass per game with 3.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game (via Sofascore), with his exploits earning praise from journalist Tim Thornton: "There are similarities in the way he plays with Phillips in the way that he breaks play up and screens the defence. But he’s also very different in a lot of ways. So, he’s done brilliantly.”

However, when compared to Field's campaign, it is clear that the two are more similar than one would initially think. After all, he also recorded 2.5 tackles per game, alongside a further 2.4 clearances and 1.8 interceptions, as per Sofascore. Given both were embroiled in their respective relegation battles, they proved themselves more than capable of starring in a dogfight.

When compared to Leeds' squad for that season, this relentless midfield general would have posted the joint-best rating of those who played more than five games, and the joint-fourth-best tackler too.

Such imperious form was always foreseen by those who viewed him in his infancy, with one of his former coaches, Gary Megson, noting: "If he can just grow into himself in terms of confidence and get that little bit of belief in himself it wouldn't surprise me if he goes on to have a real top-class career.

"He's big, he can run and he's got a great left foot. He's one of the best two-footed players I've seen and he's got a great amount going for him."

Perhaps a move to Elland Road could help realise that potential, stepping up to fill the hole that could be left by Jesse Marsch's star signing.