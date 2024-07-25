Highlights Rangers set to lose two players as Cantwell hands in transfer request and Lammers on course to exit after loan spell.

Lack of progress for Ibrox side, booed off after friendly defeat, focusing on offloading players to make squad improvements.

Clement acknowledges Cantwell's desire for new challenge, speaks of positive relationship, preparing for departures in transfer window.

Two Rangers players are seemingly set to depart ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season, it has emerged, with boss Philippe Clement keen to see the back of the pair.

Cantwell hands in Rangers transfer request

It has been a slow summer for the Ibrox side so far, with just three non-free transfers having been made, one of which was to turn Mohamed Diomande's temporary stay into a permanent one.

Their lack of progress was underlined as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in a pre-season friendly, with Rangers booed off at the interval after an awful first half.

There is still plenty to do both in and out at Rangers, with James Tavernier still the subject of intense speculation after Clement's side turned down an offer for his services earlier in the transfer window.

Connor Goldson was left out of the squad at St Andrew's as he looks to finalise his own move away from the club. Another man who is set for the exit is Todd Cantwell after Clement revealed that the ex-Norwich man had submitted a transfer request to leave the club.

"Todd Cantwell came to my office a while ago. We have a really good relationship and we talked a long time about that. He came a while ago to say he feels ready for another adventure, that he wants another challenge. I spoke long with him because I think Rangers is a really good club for him", Clement explained after the defeat.

"I wanted to give him time also, so that's why the last couple of weeks I didn't speak about it. But he came back with the same request. So I'm going to be focused on the next couple of weeks on guys who are with their heads with Rangers."

Now, it has emerged that Rangers are closing in on another departure.

Lammers on course to leave Rangers

That comes in the shape of striker Sam Lammers, who spent the second half of last season on loan with FC Utrecht. The Dutch striker rediscovered his scoring touch in his homeland, scoring 11 times in 20 outings for the Eredivisie side compared to just the two he managed for Clement's side in the first half of the campaign.

Sam Lammers' impressive loan spell Appearances 20 Goals 11 Assists 3 Minutes per goal/assist 130

But they opted not to make the loan move permanent, leaving Lammers back at Ibrox with three years still left to run on his £18,000-a-week deal.

Now, one of Utrecht's rivals has stepped in, with fellow Eredivisie side FC Twente in talks over a move to sign the 27-year-old striker in a deal worth "over £2m", according to Sky Sports Journalist Anthony Joseph. Football Insider have added that Rangers will accept a £2m bid with the forward not in Clement's plans.

It would represent a loss on the £3.5m Rangers shelled out for Lammers just 12 months ago, but would nonetheless free up some much-needed funds for Clement and co to improve a squad that looks lightweight just weeks away from the start of the new Scottish Premiership season.