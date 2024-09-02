In a busy few days for Arsenal, they reportedly found themselves on the end of a rejection in their pursuit of an added reinforcement before the arrival of Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea on deadline day.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners were responsible for one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer, welcoming Sterling on loan from Chelsea to offer the former Manchester City winger a much-needed lifeline after being frozen out at Stamford Bridge. He arrives to help Arsenal dethrone his former club amid the Citizens' dominant run.

Expressing his delight after completing a move, Sterling told Arsenal's media team (via 90min): "It's an unbelievable feeling. It's really exciting. I’m buzzing.

"It's one where we kind of left it late, but it's one I was hoping for. Looking at everything, I'm just, like, 'This is a perfect fit for me', and I'm super happy that we got it over the line. I spoke with Edu and I said that it's something you can see from the outside, you can see the real togetherness from Mikel [Arteta]'s time here."

Whilst Sterling was keen to arrive, the same can't be said for another target. According to The Sun's Alan Nixon on Patreon, Sam Tickle rejected the chance to join Arsenal on deadline day to become Mikel Arteta's third-choice goalkeeper, with the Gunners instead turning to Neto.

The Bournemouth shot-stopper arrived on loan for the season to take up the role reportedly rejected by Tickle, who chose to remain Wigan Athletic's No 1.

On paper, it may seem like an unexpected move by Tickle, but at 22 years old, he'll be well aware of just how important game time is and there's no doubt that opportunities would have been few and far between at the Emirates.

"Outstanding" Tickle smart to wait for Premier League move

Crucially, Tickle has time on his side to progress at Wigan before that Premier League chance comes around again. There was no need to jump at the chance to join Arsenal at this stage of his career, especially to become a second or third-choice option.

Staying put at his boyhood club, the shot-stopper will undoubtedly play an important part in the Latics' League One campaign, whether they find themselves gunning for the play-offs or competing in mid-table.

The academy has earned significant praise at the club, including from manager Shaun Maloney, who said when Tickle signed a new contract in May (via BBC Sport): "His attitude - both on and off the field - has been exemplary. Sam is an outstanding young talent and we’re looking forward to working with him over the next few years to help continue his development."

Amid summer interest from Arsenal, Tickle will undoubtedly be one to keep an eye on. Wigan have themselves a gem who has chosen to remain loyal for now and one who is unlikely to be short of further chances to move into the Premier League, whether to the Gunners or elsewhere.