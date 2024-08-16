Ipswich Town are now closing in on the signing of another "incredible" player alongside the deal for Kalvin Phillips this summer, according to an exciting new claim from Fabrizio Romano.

Ipswich set to seal Phillips signing

The Tractor Boys are now within touching distance of their first game back in the Premier League, with a mouthwatering clash with Liverpool coming their way on Saturday lunchtime. Portman Road is expected to be rocking, as Kieran McKenna's men look to upset the Reds in Arne Slot's first game in charge.

Ipswich have enjoyed a strong summer in the transfer market, but while the likes of Omari Hutchinson and Jacob Greaves are exciting signings in their own right, the imminent addition of Phillips from Manchester City arguably feels the most eye-catching due to his experience at the top level.

The 28-year-old has almost sealed a season-long loan move to Portman Road, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola, and the hope is that he can recapture the Leeds United form that made him an England regular alongside Declan Rice a few years ago.

Away from Phillips, Ipswich continue to be linked with other signings before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, including Anel Ahmedhodzic, who currently plies his trade at Sheffield United. There is also hope that Blackburn Rovers striker Sammie Szmodics could arrive this summer, having topped the Championship scoring charts last season.

Ipswich close to signing "incredible" goalscorer

Taking to X on Thursday, Romano said that Szmodics is close to signing for Ipswich, with his medical expected to take place on Friday. The deal is thought to be worth £11m including add-ons.

This is hugely exciting news for Ipswich supporters, considering what a potent performer Szmodics was for Blackburn last season, scoring 27 goals in the Championship. He has started off in a similar vein this time around, too, netting three times in his first two appearances, two of which came in the EFL Cup away to Stockport County in midweek.

The 28-year-old may admittedly find it harder in the Premier League, given the step up in quality in defenders, but he is now an experienced head, and manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has heaped praise on him in the recent past.

"We always know he can score goals but he's not used to playing a lot of games at this level first of all, he played with Peterborough but not a lot. The way he's scoring goals, the confidence he's playing with and the role he takes as one of the senior players is quite incredible."

While Szmodics is unlikely to be available to face Liverpool this weekend, it does look as though Ipswich have their man, and his pedigree in front of goal will be so important if McKenna's side are to avoid relegation back to the Championship.