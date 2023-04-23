Arsenal's campaign has been near-faultless under Mikel Arteta, with the Spaniard having masterminded a turnaround that has seen last year's fifth-place finishers challenge for the title.

However, with Manchester City, the crucial part of the claim is that it has nearly been so. Unless a team attains perfection, Pep Guardiola will always be there waiting to strike, keeping his immense group of world-class players motivated until the final ball is kicked on the final day of the season.

It takes something truly special to topple this side; something which Liverpool could only manage on one occasion for all their talent and accolades.

Whether this season brings the trophy they so desperately desire back to the Emirates or not, to continue at this level the squad must be bolstered. The stars of this year cannot allow complacency to set in, and as such Edu must secure adequate back-ups to ensure they retain their levels.

Leandro Trossard already stands as an impressive addition to an already firing front line, but in Samuel Chukwueze, Bukayo Saka could truly have a test on his hands in keeping his spot in the side. Premier League full-backs wouldn't know what had hit them if they had to face one or both of these tricky customers.

Arsenal are reportedly 'going crazy' over his signature, however, Villarreal are allegedly holding out for a mouth-watering €80m (£71m) fee.

How has Samuel Chukwueze played this season?

Boasting a wicked left foot to cut off his right flank, already the Nigerian boasts keen similarities with Arsenal's number seven.

However, this trademark also draws comparisons to the legendary Arjen Robben, who he mentioned revering in an interview: "He’s the king, to me. He’s the perfect player. I watch so many YouTube clips of him, and there are so many things I can learn from watching him.

“On the way to games, even now, I will still stick on clips of Robben and watch his goals, his dribbling. He’s my inspiration, one of the greatest. I like to be me, and of course you have to be yourself, but you need to learn from people like him. What a player."

The Dutchman would certainly be proud to see how the 23-year-old is thriving under his phantom tutelage, as this season he boasts 13 goals and 11 assists for Villarreal.

Having recently scored twice to defeat Real Madrid, further outlining his pedigree, manager Quique Setien was quick to praise the winger: "He is a boy who is a great footballer. He is in a moment of fantastic inspiration. He has the desire to improve, is responsive and is a hard worker."

It is this fine form that likely has caught the attention of numerous clubs, with the Gunners headlining such a list.

Despite Saka having recorded similar numbers, with 14 goals and 11 assists from the same role, it seems like these two would offer a like-for-like solution should one be out of form.

However, if Chukwueze is to trade Spain for north London and continues his fine scoring record, Arteta will have quite the selection headache on his hands; a nice problem for someone seeking to do battle with the Cityzens for the foreseeable future.