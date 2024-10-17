With the January transfer window approaching sooner rather than later, one Champions League player has already packed his bags with Everton the only club named in the report as his potential next destination.

Everton transfer news

Everton's star signalled major alarm bells throughout Goodison Park as another relegation battle in the Premier League began to form. Since throwing away points from winning positions against both Bournemouth and Aston Villa, however, the Toffees finally found their feet before the international break, drawing twice and securing their first win of the season against fellow strugglers Crystal Palace.

To say that Sean Dyche needed that recent run would be an understatement, amid rumours that the Friedkin Group have turned their attention towards the likes of Maurizio Sarri in preparation of completing their takeover at Everton. For now though, the former Burnley boss remains at the helm and tasked with continuing Everton's turnaround in a crucial six-pointer against Ipswich Town after the international break.

If that remains the case by the January transfer window, then Dyche may even be handed a much-needed boost in the form of reinforcements, given recent links to a Champions League winger who looks destined to leave his current club.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Samuel Chukwueze has already packed his bags at AC Milan with Everton the one club named as a possible destination. Valued at a reported €14m (£12m), the Nigerian has started just twice in the Serie A so far this season and is increasingly in need of a fresh start away from the San Siro.

Having only completed a move to Milan in the summer of 2023, a move away in January would sum up just how badly things have gone in Italy for Chukwueze in the last 14 months. However, what is Milan's loss could quickly prove to be Everton's gain if they make their move and get the winger back to his scintillating best.

"Great" Chukwueze would be impressive coup

Even after a difficult Milan spell, Chukwueze is more than capable of making an impact once he regains some much-needed confidence, which could come courtesy of Everton. This is still a winger who caught the attention of those in Italy after lighting up La Liga at Villarreal, and is still a winger who may well prove to be an impressive coup if those at Goodison Park take full advantage of his desire to leave Milan.

Of course, it must be said that those at the San Siro will still be frustrated that things are yet to work out for the winger who earned the praise of teammate Rafael Leao last season. The Milan star dubbed Chukwueze "great" but the 25-year-old has so far failed to replicate the 13 goals and 11 assists that he managed for Villarreal in the campaign prior to his move. Leaving the door open for Everton to make their move, they could now take full advantage in January.