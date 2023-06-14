Arsenal could be set to immediately bin one of the club's recent failures, with another big-money move, but this time of Mikel Arteta's choosing.

What's the latest on Samuel Chukwueze to Arsenal?

That's according to CalcioMercato, who claim that the Gunners are battling with many clubs over Villarreal's star winger Samuel Chukwueze.

With AC Milan and Real Madrid also in the race and contact expected to be made soon, it will take an almighty task to tempt this Super Eagles star to the Emirates ahead of such European royalty. This hefty competition likely aids the €80m (£68m) asking price that continues to be referenced by the Spanish club.

Such an astronomical fee will likely have fans of the north London outfit worried that this left-footed right-winger might follow down the same path that Nicolas Pepe took, having struggled since his £72m move in 2019.

In fact, it has been revealed that Edu is currently seeking out a buyer for their Ivory Coast flop, as he aims to trim their squad starting with their biggest duds. Another potential transfer howler is a situation the club simply must avoid.

Is Samuel Chukwueze better than Nicolas Pepe?

Pepe's drop-off since moving to the Emirates was nothing short of astronomical, and was made all the more apparent when Unai Emery later admitted it was a deal he did not sanction.

Given he would go on to play just 121 times, scoring 27 goals, it is clear to see that this once impressive wide man was a fish out of water in England. Especially considering how in his final year before moving from Lille he would notch 23 goals and assist a further 12 in all competitions, nearly equalling that aforementioned tally across four whole years in north London.

Having since been temporarily sent back to Ligue 1 last term, just six league goals are suggestive that their ridiculous investment continues to fall flat.

Meanwhile, in a division ranked as the second-best in Europe just behind the Premier League, as opposed to the fifth-place standing of France, Chukwueze has slowly been growing into a stunning footballer who seems ready to take that next step.

This year has comfortably marked his pinnacle thus far, with the 24-year-old having scored 13 and assisted 11 from that right flank.

Having also dressed that up with an immense level of finesse and flair, it even led his boss Quique Setien to claim:

"For a few weeks, he’s been giving us a lot, he’s a permanent threat. Not just in goals, but in passes, chances, he’s an extraordinary player, who is giving us a lot". This culminated in his status as a "crazy dribbler" too.

With Pepe seemingly already with one foot out the exit door, to spend big once again on another in his exact role would surely mean the end of an Arsenal career that promised much but delivered next to nothing.