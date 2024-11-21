Enzo Maresca took charge of Chelsea this summer, replacing Mauricio Pochettino, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season on 63 points, winning 18 times, drawing nine, and losing 11.

Life under their new manager has started very promisingly, currently sitting third in the Premier League and top of the UEFA Conference League table.

Chelsea are averaging 54.7% possession so far this season (5th most in the division), taking 14 shots per game (9th most in the league), have a passing accuracy of 86.1% per game (4th highest), and are conceding 12.8 shots per game (8th fewest).

Maresca and the Chelsea owners will be extremely happy with their great start to the new campaign, and the quality of their ever progressing young squad.

However, with the winter transfer window approaching, the Blues will have their eye out to try and make one or two signings which could have a big impact on their season. Here's their dream lineup after January...

1 GK - Diogo Costa

Many have complained about the inconsistency of Chelsea's number one this season, Robert Sanchez, who despite keeping two clean sheets this season has had a few terrible mistakes to cost the Blues, especially against his former club Brighton.

Therefore, Diogo Costa could well be the dream option for Chelsea in goal, likely to cost around £58m according to reports from CaughtOffside.

2 RB - Reece James

At right-back, you have Reece James and Malo Gusto, both of whom seem to have impressed Maresca this season. The player starting here seems to be decided based on the tactical game plan, with Gusto often occupying inverted midfield positions, and James occupying the wide centre-back position.

However, in an ideal world, James would reach the level of fitness desired for him to play in those inverted midfield roles, getting the best out of his qualities.

3 CB - Wesley Fofana

Although Chelsea has been linked with a plethora of right-sided centre-backs, Wesley Fofana is very highly regarded, with Maresca even stating that he loves the Frenchman.

"I'm in love with Wes Fofana. He spent all of last season injured and came back in the way he is fighting every day. He probably has to play until the end of his career with pain. You have to be strong, and he is like this."

Despite the 23-year-old suffering from injuries since joining in 2022, this season Maresca has started Fofana in every Premier League game except one (due to suspension), showing his faith in the speedster.

4 CB - Levi Colwill

The left-sided centre-back picks himself, with Levi Colwill in fine form, becoming a real high-value asset for the Blues, having come through the academy.

Levi Colwill 2024/25 stats Stat (per 90 mins) Colwill Progressive Carries 0.27 Progressive Passes 3.64 Passes Attempted 70.2 Pass Completion % 89.1% Passes into Final Third 3.91 Key Passes 0.27 Tackles 0.91 Blocks 1.27 Interceptions 1.35 Stats taken from FBref

The 21-year-old defender has been thriving in his new role under the Italian, being the primary ball progressor in the Chelsea backline, allowing him to fully showcase his elite progressive qualities, including his excellent passing range.

5 LB - Marc Cucurella

The tenacious left-back has been an important part of Maresca's side this term, being a key figure in their man-to-man pressing scheme, and adding some experience on the field.

At 26-years-old, he has often been the most experienced head in such a youthful team.

6 DM - Moises Caicedo

Perhaps the player of the season for Chelsea so far. He is undroppable, Moises Caicedo has made 13 appearances, scoring one goal, providing two assists and totalling 1,087 minutes played.

The defensive midfielder is the only player in the Premier League this season to complete 30+ tackles, complete 500+ passes, win 50+ duels, and win possession for his side 50+ times, showing just how important he is in this Chelsea side.

7 DM - Enzo Fernández

The second defensive midfield position is more difficult, as much like the right-back conundrum, the decision is usually based on the opposition, and the tactical gameplan. Lately, Roméo Lavia has found himself starting next to Caicedo, offering Chelsea more solidity and physicality.

However, Enzo Fernández is also a £100m player, who offers more creativity, and better progression with his passing range for the side, which is why he makes the team, offering something different and allowing this next man to thrive further forward.

8 AM - Cole Palmer

Yes, the most straightforward of the lot, it's Cole Palmer as the number 10. Already with seven goals and five assists in 13 games this season, Palmer is thriving in this central role, where he can drop deep to get on the ball, but also arrive close to the box, and be the one making that final pass/finish.

9 RW - Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke has made a big impact so far this season for Maresca, fitting the exact detail of a winger the Italian manager likes to work with.

A direct 1v1 threat, who holds the width high and wide, stretches play with runs in behind and puts in the effort on the defensive end too.

10 LW - Pedro Neto

Signed by the Blues this summer for a fee of around £51.3m from Wolves (plus £2.6m add-ons), the 24-year-old winger has shown his elite skillset on both the right and left wing so and his levels could go up once again if Chelsea make a change up front.

11 ST - Viktor Gyokeres

Nicolas Jackson has been the starting striker for Maresca this season, and he has done a very good job so far, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

Jackson's all-round game is excellent, but the one thing still missing is an elite box dominator for Chelsea, who is more of an aerial presence, and Viktor Gyokeres could be exactly that.

According to reports, Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Sporting striker who has netted 23 goals in 18 games this season and scored 43 goals in 50 games last term.

Valued as highly as £66m, he could potentially provide the Blues with a slightly bulkier striker who is better in the air, and clinical in front of goal.

Dream Chelsea line-up in full: (GK) Diogo Costa, (RB) Reece James, (CB) Wesley Fofana, (CB) Levi Colwill, (LB) Marc Cucurella, (DM) Moises Caicedo, (DM) Enzo Fernández, (AM) Cole Palmer, (RW) Noni Madueke, (LW) Pedro Neto, (ST) Viktor Gyokeres.