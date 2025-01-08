Enzo Maresca has had a brilliant start to life with Chelsea, sitting fourth in the Premier League after 20 games played, winning ten, drawing six and losing just four. However, the Italian's side have hit a bump in the road in their last four games, only taking two points from their last possible 12.

Heading into the January window, Maresca and the Chelsea directors could look to strengthen the side in order to really push for Champions League football in the second half of the season, retaining their top-four Premier League spot.

With Roméo Lavia suffering from injuries again this season, and the likes of Andrey Santos and Lesley Ugochukwu out on loan, the Blues could look to add another midfield player alongside Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo this window.

Chelsea could sign England international

According to reports from The Daily Mail, Chelsea are "leading the chase" for Manchester United midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo, should he leave Old Trafford behind.

The 19-year-old has currently stalled in contract talks with the Red Devils, opening the door to a possible sale this month with Chelsea 'ready to move.'

Much like Jadon Sancho, who also made the move from Manchester United to Chelsea in the summer, Mainoo could follow the same route, with the "generational" star - as labelled by teammate Rasmus Hojlund - yet to tie down his future.

Mainoo has made 17 appearances so far this season but is yet to register a goal or an assist in his 1,216 minutes played.

How Kobbie Mainoo compares to Romeo Lavia

Lavia has made ten appearances for the Blues this season in all competitions, providing one assist and contributing to two clean sheets in 487 minutes played. The 21-year-old has already missed 11 games so far this season, suffering from two hamstring injuries.

This has seen Fernandez and Caicedo start the majority of games, only being rested in cup competition. Bu, approaching the competitive half of the season, where the Blues will play knockout European football, alongside important Premier League games, more depth in midfield could be required, which is where Mainoo comes in.

Kobbie Mainoo vs Roméo Lavia comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Mainoo Lavia Goals + Assists 0.19 0.00 Progressive Carries 1.38 0.38 Progressive Passes 3.90 3.21 Pass Completion % 86.6% 92.1% Key Passes 1.06 1.13 Shot-Creating Actions 2.11 1.89 Tackles 2.68 2.83 Blocks 1.06 1.13 Interceptions 1.20 2.08 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing the metrics between Mainoo and Lavia, you can see the two players have differing styles, whilst still having similar attributes. Both midfielders are known for being extremely press-resistant, receiving the ball under pressure and making the right decision to aid build-up.

Mainoo is slightly more forward-thinking, averaging more progressive carries and trying riskier passes at times (shown by his 86.6% passing accuracy).

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

That being said, the England international still puts in a good amount of defensive actions, showing he can hold his own in a competent midfield two, where the second midfielder also has defensive responsibility (e.g. Caicedo).

The addition of Mainoo would add real quality to the Chelsea midfield, providing a progressive carrier from deeper areas, and allowing the likes of Fernandez, Caicedo and even Lavia (when he returns) to be rested, protecting their fitness.