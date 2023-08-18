Tottenham Hotspur could be set to bolster their ranks tenfold, with a surefire way to improve the squad and begin investing their huge influx of cash intelligently...

Who are Tottenham Hotspur signing?

Harry Kane's exit has seen Ange Postecoglou's transfer war chest heavily replenished, with the Australian likely to be handed plenty more funds to add to his already improved squad.

James Maddison headlines a group of six brand-new additions, on top of welcoming Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro on permanent deals. However, with a number of other stars that could still depart N17, perhaps a midfield makeover could be in order to supplement the England international.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

Adding some steel and creativity just behind him, perhaps reigniting their interest in Douglas Luiz, could be the smart move to secure these qualities in their new-look engine room.

FootballTransfers value the Aston Villa ace at €36.8m (£31m), with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's potential sale likely to offset that fee.

How good is Douglas Luiz?

It is no surprise that the 25-year-old maestro has been so sought-after by some of England's elite, with north London rivals Arsenal seeing three bids rejected last summer.

He is such a malleable character, boasting such a varied skillset, that any club would benefit from his presence due to his adaptability.

If the squad is craving a goalscorer from deep then he can step up, but in the same way that he could also screen a backline with poise and power.

This shows up clearly in the data, which all combined to hand the Brazilian a 7.10 average rating last season in the Premier League.

That was a figure buoyed by his 12 goal contributions and 86% pass accuracy, supplemented by a further 1.2 key passes and two tackles per game, via Sofascore. None of Spurs' central midfielders could match his combined goal efforts or his key passes per game.

It is a testament to his classy all-rounder play style that he has been branded both an "enforcer" and a "wizard" by journalist Ashley Preece.

By bringing in a powerful Brazilian midfielder, there are parallels to be made with their 2010 acquisition of Sandro.

Brought in from Internacional, it took some time for the 34-year-old to adapt to English football, eventually endearing himself with the fanbase with his dominant displays in the engine room.

However, once it clicked, he admitted:

"I was destroying it. I scored against Chelsea and stood out in the Champions League. I’m a happy guy, spontaneous. Even without being able to speak English, I joked and laughed with everyone.”

Such was the relationship he shared with the club, he even suggested it was "sensational" and admitted leaving was the "biggest regret" of his career.

Former Lilywhites assistant Joe Jordan recalled another standout performance of his back in 2011, noting:

"Sandro was asked to do an awful lot against AC Milan because of the possession they had. He really showed his worth because we had to defend. He had to put out a few fires, get across the pitch, snuff that player out, get across the pitch again, get another tackle in and that’s his game."

Showcasing such defensive steel combined with that goalscoring talent he mentioned, and there are comparisons to be made between him and Luiz.

Although the latter arguably boasts far more offensive impetus, perhaps he could have a similarly influential effect on Postecoglou's side, leading them to a host of silverware that Sandro could not attain.