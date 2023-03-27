Arsenal may well be fighting atop the Premier League, enjoying a season that could well go down in history, but the pedigree of their title rivals cannot be forgotten.

Manchester City have been in this position countless times before, pushed to their limit by Liverpool only to surpass them on almost every occasion. They are a relentless machine, which would make this potential league victory all the more special.

There are so many moving parts and romantic storylines that have invested the country in this battle. With Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola, it offers a 'student becomes the master' dynamic, as two Spaniards boasting great tactical minds come together.

However, no matter what the conclusion of this campaign brings, one thing is for certain. The former Barcelona man will be keen to ensure there is no such scrap next year.

He will invest heavily, looking to build around his already phenomenal squad with further quality to allow them to challenge on all fronts once again. Therefore, if Arteta seeks to truly build a long-term dynasty at the Emirates, challenging for every honour too, he must seek to do the same.

Despite the rich talent running throughout the current squad, the exploits of some of their former players cannot be overlooked in relation to their most impressive recent assets. The mercurial midfielder Santi Cazorla springs to mind, with his potential successor, Gabri Veiga, seemingly keen on a move to north London.

Who is Gabri Veiga?

The tricky 20-year-old has burst onto the scene for Celta Vigo this season, scoring goals for fun in La Liga and deservedly earning links to some top teams, having been mentioned amongst many Premier League clubs who are seeking to bolster their midfield ranks tenfold.

But with a reported preference for Arsenal over the likes of Newcastle United and a €40m (£35m) release clause present, perhaps the Spanish contingent that has run through the club over the years could be a factor in his preference.

Cazorla stands out as the shining example of such a figure, with his ability remembered fondly by many fans of the Premier League.

A silky customer, the 38-year-old was equally as adept with both feet and could score or assist from anywhere. His ability over a dead ball also became legendary by the end of his tenure, and he would score 29 and assist 45 across 180 appearances.

Having recorded 24 goal contributions in his debut campaign in England, the 5 foot 6 magician would see his career marred by injuries that often left him sidelined for long periods.

However, his impact clearly remains lasting.

In Veiga, there is precedent to believe he could be moulded in such an image, especially given his nine goals and three assists already in the league at such a young age.

Not only this, but when compared to other midfielders across Europe he ranks in the top 1% for non-penalty goals, the top 7% for progressive carries, and the top 2% for successful take-ons (via FBref).

Also branded "incredible" and "dangerous" by Spanish football expert Euan McTear, this equally talented midfielder has all the attributes to emulate Cazorla's brilliance and help maintain their place at the top of English football.