Tottenham are on the verge of making their second signing of the summer, according to a report in their target's homeland.

Ange asks Levy for attackers

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has already made his desire for fresh blood in attack clear after a disappointing end to the Premier League campaign.

And the club have answered to an extent, with Timo Werner arriving for another loan spell after a successful second half of the season in north London, while there is the expectation that another winger will arrive amid links to ex-Lilywhite Marcus Edwards.

But there is also the need for a new striker, which has seen them linked with the likes of Ivan Toney and Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri as they look to bolster their ranks and allow Heung Min Son to move back to his more natural wide position.

Now, they may have finally handed Postecoglou a number nine capable of taking the north London side to the next level, and filling the Harry Kane shaped hole still vacant 12 months on from his departure.

Tottenham closing in on Mexico striker

That has come in the form of Mexican attacker Santiago Gimenez, who Spurs have long been credited with an interest in. The striker is one of the most in-demand players of the summer, having scored 23 times in the Eredivisie last season on his way to helping Feyernoord finish second.

Gimenez was singled out for praise by former Feyenoord icon Mario Been after scoring twice against Ajax: "Gimenez truly is fantastic. He hadn't even touched the ball before his first goal, but that was a fantastic finish. Feyenoord have immense goalscoring prowess."

He was spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium back in April as he watched them lose to Arsenal in the north London Derby, and the Lilywhites have long been in the hunt for his signature.

Santiago Gimenez in the Eredivisie 23/24 Appearances 30 Goals 23 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 104 Shots on target per 90 1.86

Now, a fresh update has been shared by Mexican radio station TUDN Radio [via Sport Witness], and it is good news for Tottenham fans.

That is because they claim that Gimenez is "very close to joining" the north London side this summer. Both the Lilywhites and Atletico Madrid are said to have tabled bids for the 23-year-old, but Daniel Levy and Co made the higher offer, and Feyenoord have asked Atleti to match the bid to stay in the race for Gimenez's signature.

However, the Rojiblanco are struggling to do this, and as a result it seems that Spurs are set to win the race for the striker's signature.

There is no specific fee mentioned in the report, though Italian sources have previously mooted a fee of around 50m euros (£42m) for his signature when AC Milan were credited with an interest.

With strikers at a premium this summer and plenty of clubs in need of one, that could prove excellent value for money should the news from Gimenez's homeland prove true.