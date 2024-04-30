Tottenham fans have been sent into something of a frenzy after two potential summer transfer targets were spotted in north London over the weekend.

Additions needed for Postecoglou

Though Tottenham have defied plenty of expectations this season in the wake of losing Harry Kane over the summer, they are clearly still in need of new faces.

The Lilywhites side suffered a tough period with injuries and they look set to miss out on Champions League football, with Ange Postecoglou's side fifth in the Premier League as it stands, only good enough for the Europa League.

They trail Aston Villa by seven points, and though they have two games in hand on their rivals for fourth place, they face Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea in their final five games in a tough end to the season.

It means that they will likely have to settle for Europa League football next season after a season out of Europe, and they will need a bigger squad to be able to compete on all fronts.

Certainly, cover at left-back is essential, while a midfielder also features high on the Tottenham wishlist with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg likely to leave and Oliver Skipp having started just four games so far this season.

There is also the need for another attacker, with a central striker on their radar amid links to Brentford striker Ivan Toney in recent days, a move that would allow Heung-Min Son to return to his favoured wide position.

Tottenham's strikers this season Richarlison Heung-Min Son Starts 17 29 Goals 10 16 Assists 3 9 Minutes per goal 140 155 Shots on target per 90 1.48 1.16

Now, an alternative has been spotted enjoying the hospitality of the North London club.

Teammates spotted at North London derby

That comes as Feyenoord pair Santiago Gimenez and Lutsharel Geertruida were both spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur for the derby defeat on Sunday. Spurs have been strongly linked with the Mexican striker in particular, who has found the net 21 times in 29 Eredivisie outings this season.

Despite having three years still to run on his £29k per week contract in the Netherlands, Gimenez expected to be on the move this summer.

He has come in for praise from all corners, with Feyenoord icon Mario Been dubbing him a "fantastic" player after one particularly impressive performance against Ajax.

"Gimenez truly is fantastic," Been told ESPN. "He hadn't even touched the ball before his first goal, but that was a fantastic finish. Feyenoord have immense goalscoring prowess."

Reports broke last week that Tottenham had made an approach to the Mexican's agents, and this could be seen as the next step in their attempt to win his services ahead of a host of other clubs.

It remains to be seen whether or not it is a race that they win, but it appears clear that Gimenez features highly on their list of potential summer additions ahead of the new season.