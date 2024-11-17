It is fair to say that Wolverhampton Wanderers have not been at their best this season. It has been hard going for the Old Gold, who languish in 19th in the Premier League with just four points to their name. Gary O’Neil’s side have won just one game so far, in their most recent fixture against Southampton.

They have been in poor form throughout the campaign, leaking the most goals in the top flight of English football so far this season, with 27. When the January transfer window rolls around, O’Neil will surely want to recruit some players to bolster his side’s ranks as they look to fight off relegation.

With that in mind, here is a look at Wolves’ dream XI if the Old Gold manage to sign some of their rumoured January targets.

1 GK - Jose Sa

Since signing Sam Johnstone over the summer for £10m, there has been an interesting battle between the England international and Jose Sa for the number one spot at Molineux. It certainly seems as though the Portuguese goalkeeper edges it.

He has made seven appearances this term, two more than the former Manchester United goalkeeper. He has started the last four games, and seems the clear first choice for O’Neil now.

2 RWB - Nelson Semedo

One of the Old Gold’s most consistent starters this season has been another Portugal international, Nelson Semedo. The former Barcelona defender possesses great ability up and down the right flank.

According to FBref, the defender is one of four Wolves players who have two assists to their name. That statistic is made even more impressive given he has only played six key passes this season.

3 CB - Craig Dawson

The stalwart of the defence at Molineux, Craig Dawson has had to step up following the departures of Nathan Collins and, more impactfully, Max Kilman over the past two summers. It is fair to say that the 34-year-old has done just that.

He has played ten times in the top flight this term, starting seven of them, which includes each of the last five games. Dawson has shown his experience at the back, making the most blocks with 14 and the second most clearances with 43 for Wolves this term.

4 CB - Eric Dier

The first of three hypothetical signings to bolster this Wolves side comes at the back. England international Eric Dier has been linked with a move to the Midlands, as per recent reports.

At just 30 years of age, the former Tottenham defender is in his prime years and would bring know-how and guile to a leaky Wolves defence. He is an experienced Premier League player, with 274 appearances under his belt.

The opportunity is there, given Dier is struggling for minutes at Bayern Munich this season, and he could get into the side ahead of the likes of Santiago Bueno. It would certainly be an astute pickup for O’Neil’s side.

5 CB - Toti Gomes

Toti Gomes is the least experienced of the three Wolves defenders in this side, yet he possesses plenty of ability. He has played nine times in the top flight this term, helped by the fact he is left-footed, thus balancing out the defence.

The 25-year-old, who is capped by Portugal at international level, is dominant in the air. This term, he has the second-highest aerial duel win rate amongst his teammates, with 75%, and has also made 22 tackles and interceptions, more than any Wolves centre-back.

6 LWB - Rayan Ait-Nouri

It is not a guarantee that Ait-Nouri will even be a Wolves player come the 3rd of February at 11:01pm. He is one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League, with GiveMeSport suggesting Man United and Liverpool could try to sign him in January.

He is a pivotal figure at Molineux, flying down that left-hand side, and to great effect, too. The Algerian international has three goals and two assists to his name already this term, and has created the second-most number of chances for the Old Gold, with 11.

Keeping hold of the defender would arguably be Wolves’ best bit of business this winter, and whilst it may seem tough right now, they will no doubt do all they can to keep him until at least the end of the season.

7 CM - Wataru Endo

The second hypothetical deal of this piece would see the Old Gold sign Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo. The experienced Japan international has fallen out of favour under Arne Slot and is wanted by Wolves, according to CaughtOffside, for a fee of upwards of €18m (£15m).

Incredibly, the defensive midfielder has played just 19 minutes of Premier League football all season, spread across five appearances. Football presenter Dougie Critchley described him as a “very good player” before his move to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp had plenty of confidence in Endo during his final season with the Reds, and it seems safe to trust the opinion of the legendary German. Displacing the likes of Andre and Mario Lemina would not be easy for Endo, but it could be an excellent piece of business by Wolves.

8 CM - Joao Gomes

Another player who has impressed once again in 2024/25 is Joao Gomes. He is a key player for O’Neil, starting every single one of their Premier League games and playing 90 minutes in seven of those.

A progressive monster, the Brazilian has played 39 progressive passes this campaign, bettered by none of his teammates. His 60 ball recoveries are also far more than any other Wolves player, beating Ait-Nouri in second with 47.

9 AM - Chris Rigg

Few talents across world football are as hyped as Chris Rigg is. The 17-year-old sensation is linked with a move from Sunderland to Molineux for €30m (£25m), according to CaughtOffisde. However, they will face competition from Europe’s elite, including Man United and Real Madrid.

At just 17 years of age, Rigg is a first-team regular for Sunderland. The young midfielder has already scored three goals this term from midfield, with the Black Cats flying high in the second tier, ensuring he could represent the perfect replacement for veteran Spaniard, Pablo Sarabia.

Critchley described him as a “special talent”, and it would certainly be an impressive coup from Wolves, with the youngster slotting in for Sarabia nicely. They can offer him regular minutes in a top flight, before a move to a bigger club which feels almost inevitable at some stage for the "exploding" star, as per analyst Ben Mattinson.

10 AM - Matheus Cunha

Brazil international Cunha has by far and away been the best player in a Wolves shirt this term. The attacker leads the way in several metrics, and is both their top goalscorer, with five in the Premier League, and joint-top assister with two.

The 25-year-old has been the only bright spark in a poor season so far, and was largely responsible for their victory last weekend over the Saints. He both scored and assisted to ensure the Old Gold walked away with their first three points of the campaign.

11 ST - Jorgen Strand Larsen

Completing the dream XI for the Old Gold come February is striker Jorgen Strand Larsen. The 24-year-old, who is on loan from Celta Vigo this season, has caught the eye, scoring four goals and grabbing an assist in 11 games.

Compared to legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, he averages 0.27 goals per shot and 2.6xG this term. That is better than any of his teammates so far. Wolves will be hoping the Norwegian can continue finding the back of the net moving forward.

Wolves’ dream starting XI after January, in full - GK - Sa; RWB - Semedo, CB - Dawson, CB - Dier, CB - Toti, LWB - Ait-Nouri; CM - Endo, CM - Gomes; AM - Rigg, AM- Cunha; ST - Strand Larsen