Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has revealed the unsung teammate who plays such an important role "within" the club.

Postecoglou's most in-form players at Tottenham

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou's arrival has not only given the club a new lease of life overall, but certain squad members appear transformed under the Australian.

Son Heung-min, for instance, has rediscovered his very best form as Postecoglou's prodigal son - coming after a largely underwhelming 2022/2023 campaign where he couldn't quite hit his previous level.

Sarr is another who can be classed the same way. The Senegalese was a bit-part player at best under Antonio Conte last term, but this season, he's been a fixture in Spurs' midfield as their brightest rising talent right now.

Tottenham's best-performing players this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) James Maddison 7.45 Son Heung-min 7.44 Pedro Porro 7.19 Cristian Romero 7.11 Dejan Kulusevski 7.08

He's made 23 league appearances, scoring three goals and assisting three others, with Tottenham taking inspiration from the way they signed him from FC Metz in 2021.

They sealed an agreement for Sarr on a buy-to-loan-back deal from Metz that year, and it is believed Spurs are using that move as a blueprint for future transfers (Alasdair Gold).

Tottenham did the same with Destiny Udogie from Udinese, with the now-star left-back spending last term back out on loan in Italy, before becoming an essential member of Postecoglou's starting line-up.

Sarr's success story in north London has been excellent to watch, and the African ace has now shared who's been a big help for him behind-the-scenes.

Pape Sarr praises Yves Bissouma's important role "within" Spurs

Speaking to The Telegraph, Sarr named that player as fellow midfielder Yves Bissouma. The "underrated" Mali ace and Sarr have often partnered eachother to brilliant effect in the middle of the park this season. Interestingly, Sarr now claims Bissouma plays an "important" role within Tottenham generally.

“It really was a big help,” Sarr said on Bissouma. “I was settling in to a new life, not just a new club. I benefited from the advice of a lot of team-mates, not just Yves, although he was a big help: Hugo Lloris, Pierre Hojbjerg, Ivan Perisic. It was a tough time because I wasn’t playing regularly.

“Yves is a guy I appreciate a lot. We’ve both come over from Africa and he gives me lots of advice. He behaves a lot like my big brother. He has such an important role within the team and the club. I always listen to what he’s got to say.

“Playing in those games last season are moments I’ll remember forever. Playing in big games like that is a dream come true, what you aim for as a youngster. Irrespective of the results, which didn’t go our way, they were still fantastic experiences. I’d like to think it’s partly down to all the hard work I did in that first year."