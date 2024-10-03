Although Sean Dyche eased any pressure by overseeing Everton's first Premier League victory of the season against Crystal Palace last time out, new owners Friedkin Group may still turn to Maurizio Sarri, who already reportedly has one target in mind.

Everton transfer news

Confirming the sale of the club, a spokesperson for Friedkin told Everton's official website: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club.

"We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction. We look forward to providing stability to the club, and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock."

Their pending arrival has seemingly triggered the emergence of doubt over the future of Dyche, especially after Everton's disappointing start to the campaign. The likes of Gareth Southgate has already been mentioned, but it's Sarri who has found himself consistently linked with replacing the former Burnley boss. Reports at the end of last month even claimed that Dan Friedkin and Co were plotting a move to hire the Italian.

It looks as though those rumours aren't going away anytime soon, either, with fresh headlines suggesting that the former Chelsea manager already has his first transfer target in mind. According to Inter Live, Sarri wants to bring Piotr Zielinski to Everton if he finds himself in the Goodison Park technical area.

The 30-year-old midfielder spent the majority of his time at Napoli playing under Sarri and could now reunite with his old boss and end what has so far been a frustrating time at Inter, after not even a year since completing a move to San Siro.

In need of a starting place, Sarri's potential move to Everton could work perfectly in Zielinski's favour, finally resulting in a Premier League switch for the Poland international who has long been linked with Liverpool.

"Fantastic" Zielinski needs Sarri reunion

Now in the latter stages of his career, Zielinski needs a reunion with Sarri more so than ever before, given his recent struggles at Inter. And what better place to reunite than the Premier League and Goodison Park? If the Pole is looking for a starting place, then he should look no further than Merseyside and sitting alongside another former Napoli midfielder in Jesper Lindstrom.

Serie A stats 23/24 (via FBref) Piotr Zielinski Jesper Lindstrom Goals 3 0 Assists 2 0 Key Passes 48 13 Ball Recoveries 87 17

Sarri, of course, is a big fan of the Inter midfielder, and was full of praise for him during their time together at Napoli. The Italian previously told reporters via Forza Italian Football: “He is an absolutely fantastic talent, with great physical and technical skills. If he grows as we expect him to, with his personality as well as his skills on the field, then he can play anywhere on the pitch. He will be the new De Bruyne.”

With that said, if Friedkin pulls the trigger on Dyche's Everton tenure and in doing so turns towards Sarri, then Zielinski may well be one to watch when 2025 arrives.