Saudi Pro League clubs are plotting an "ambitious" move for one of Liverpool's best players alongside Mohamed Salah this summer, according to a new update.

Salah linked with Liverpool exit

It's about to be all change at Anfield in the coming weeks, with Jurgen Klopp now having just one game remaining in charge of the Reds, coming at home to Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

It looks all but certain that Arne Slot will replace the German as Liverpool manager, and while he will be keen to bring in his own new signings, it is also key that he retains the services of many current heroes on Merseyside.

One of those is undoubtedly Salah, even if the Egyptian superstar's form has been far from its best in the latter weeks of this season, and the 31-year-old has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia numerous times. That includes last summer, when the Reds turned down a huge £150m offer for him. Speculation has continued this year, with reports suggesting in recent weeks Salah could leave for Saudi over the coming months.

Liverpool's legendary attacker only has one more year remaining on his current contract, so if another monster bid arrived in the coming weeks, the club would need to make a decision, in terms of allowing him to move on, or ensuring that an extension is signed before losing him on a free transfer in 2025.

Salah isn't the only household name being linked with one of the Saudi teams, however, with a concerning new update now emerging.

Saudi clubs eyeing another Liverpool star

According to The Telegraph's Jason Burt, Saudi clubs are eyeing an "ambitious" swoop for Liverpool star Alisson this summer, seeing him as one of a number of big-name Premier League players they could target.

The 31-year-old is contracted to the Reds until the summer of 2027, meaning there is no rush in the slightest to sell him, and it could take a truly eye-watering bid for them to even consider selling one of their key men.

The impact that Alisson has made ever since he arrived from Roma in the summer of 2018 cannot be downplayed, with the Brazil international making a strong case for being the world's best goalkeeper during that period.

His combination of elite shot-stopping, decision-making, organisation and distribution have made him integral to Liverpool's success, and he and Virgil van Dijk's arrival in the same year completely changed the Reds as a force.

At 31, Alisson arguably still has many years left in him as a 'keeper, so to lose him at this point in his career doesn't even bear thinking about. Klopp clearly adores him both on and off the pitch, saying of him earlier this season: "The craziest thing about Ali is that I would really say and I think as well, he is the best goalkeeper in the world, as a person he’s even better."

The £150,000-a-week ace will hopefully be a Liverpool player for many more years to come, but a move to the Saudi Pro League could be one to watch.