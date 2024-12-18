Every Manchester United supporter will undoubtedly still be on cloud nine after the comeback victory over local rivals Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

In a game of very little quality from either side, Amad Diallo popped up in the closing stages, winning the penalty for Bruno Fernandes’ goal, before firing home the winner after a stupendous touch and finish.

The victory over Pep Guardiola’s men was the first at the Etihad since March 2021, ending a run of three successive away defeats in the derby - a clash that was Ruben Amorim’s first taste of the fixture.

It’s been a tricky start to life at Old Trafford for the 39-year-old, but the win against the noisy neighbours will undoubtedly be a turning point in his stint at the helm over the coming years.

However, he was able to claim all three points without one player, who now surely looks set for a move away from the club in the upcoming January transfer window.

Man Utd star attracting interest from Saudi Arabia

According to talkSPORT, United are open to allowing attacker Marcus Rashford to leave his boyhood club in January as Amorim looks to make his own mark on the first-team squad.

Such a decision has put Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad on red alert for a potential move ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Any transfer would see the Red Devils pocket a decent sum, valuing the Englishman at around £40m after spending nearly a decade in the club’s senior setup after coming through the academy.

The 27-year-old has made over 400 appearances to date, scoring over 100 goals and giving the fanbase numerous memorable moments, including his double against Arsenal on his Premier League debut in 2016.

However, off-the-field issues have plagued his time in Manchester, as demonstrated for the clash with City on Sunday, being dropped completely from the travelling squad by the new boss.

Should Rashford leave in the next few weeks, it could follow a similar trend of a player who was also offloaded after numerous issues with the manager at the time, despite his talents on the pitch.

Another Ronaldo situation for Man Utd

Man United have been the home to countless talents throughout the years, making a real impact on the side, before banking a huge profit in the future.

To this day, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the record departure from Old Trafford, joining the Spanish giants for £80m ahead of the 2009/10 season after making 277 appearances in his six years as a Red Devil.

However, he would rejoin the club in the summer of 2021, spending over a year back at the side where he made his name in the professional game after his previous stint in England.

The Portuguese international would notch 27 goals in his second spell, but it would be his feud with boss Erik ten Hag and his off-the-field issues that would bring his stint at Old Trafford to an end.

His situation is similar to that of Rashford, with disciplinary problems rearing their head, with the Englishman potentially joining his former teammate in Saudi after Ronaldo’s move to the Middle East halfway through the 2022/23 campaign.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League stats in 2024/25 Statistics Tally Games played 15 Goals scored 4 Pass accuracy 77% Dribbles completed 26% Dispossessed 6 Duels won 35% Fouls committed 8 Stats via FotMob

The current Al Nassr star only managed ten league appearances before his transfer away from England, with Rashford currently in a similar position, featuring in 15 top-flight games but desperately lacking form, only scoring on four occasions.

It’s a dreadful shame to see a once-promising academy graduate’s time in Manchester come crashing down, but ultimately he hasn’t helped himself with his antics away from the pitch which could lead to his eventual departure.

His drop off in form since 2022/23 when he scored 30 times in all competitions has been notable, undoubtedly needing a fresh start to kickstart his professional career.

United would do well to receive a fee in the region of £40m for his signature, allowing Amorim to move on a problem player from his squad, whilst handing him the funds to recruit players in January.