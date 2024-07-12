After already losing Douglas Luiz to Juventus this summer, Aston Villa are now at risk of losing a second star player with Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad reportedly reaching an agreement over personal terms.

Aston Villa transfer news

Whilst Luiz was swapping the Midlands for Italy, Villa were welcoming plenty of fresh faces in the opposite direction. Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea both arrived in the opposite direction in the swap deal for the Brazilian, in between the arrivals of Ian Maatsen, Lewis Dobbin and Ross Barkley.

Maintaining their innocence on the profit and sustainability front as a result of Luiz's exit, Villa began to build a squad ready for the Champions League next season.

That squad could yet suffer another major blow, however. Luiz already left quite the gaping hole in Unai Emery's side and one that will now need to be filled by the likes of Barkley, Youri Tielemans and John McGinn, but another problem may now emerge.

According to Gianluigi Longari, Al Ittihad have agreed personal terms to sign Moussa Diaby from Aston Villa this summer and are ready to invest as much as €60m (£50m) to get the deal over the line. Alas, this would still see the Midlands club make a loss on their initial purchase, having signed Diaby for a reported club-record £52m last summer.

It would be quite the move just one year on from his arrival, but with Villa reportedly in talks to sign Jaden Philogene, they may yet cash in and welcome an instant replacement. That said, given Diaby's place in their history books, such a deal just one year later should spark plenty of frustration.

"Versatile" Diaby still has another level to reach at Aston Villa

After just one season, Villa Park only truly saw glimpses of what Diaby is capable of at his best and a move away would end his time in the Premier League with a whimper more than anything.

With Villa now in the Champions League too, the 25-year-old has the chance to spend his prime on Europe's biggest stage and a stage he could help his side cause plenty of upsets on. That said, if personal terms are agreed, then Villa face an uphill battle to keep their star.

Moussa Diaby League stats (via FBref) Bayer Leverkusen 22/23 Aston Villa 23/24 Appearances 33 38 Goals 9 6 Assists 8 8

The former Bayer Leverkusen star has earned plenty of praise throughout his career, including from France manager Didier Deschamps, who said via the official Bundesliga website: "He is able to evolve in different positions. In his club, he plays a little more on the sides.

"This year, it's a little more to the left than to the right, with freedom too. He has the option of using both feet. He's versatile, in addition to his ability to accelerate, he's rather skillful, he has a large volume of play. This desire that he has, the France team needs players of this type there too."