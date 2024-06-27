Whilst the focus has been on potential incomings so far this summer, Manchester United could reportedly lose one of Erik ten Hag's best players this summer with interest from Saudi Arabia emerging.

Man Utd transfer news

It's been a fairly hectic start to the summer at Old Trafford even without any confirmed incomings. For the majority of the second half of the Premier League season, Ten Hag's future was in doubt, before he seemingly saved his job by winning the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City.

That said, Sir Jim Ratcliffe still reportedly explored options such as Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel, only to keep hold of the Dutchman and even offer him a new deal.

As Ten Hag stays, however, he could lose a couple members of his squad to Saudi Arabia, with Casemiro linked with such a move and now Alejandro Garnacho. According to Alkass TV Sports in Qatar, via Sports Mole, Al-Hilal are targeting a move to sign Garnacho this summer in what would be a major blow for Ten Hag this summer.

Garnacho was one of few standouts for the Red Devils last season, but could become the latest Premier League star to be lured away from England's top flight by the riches of Saudi Arabia.

Those at Old Trafford will hope that the Argentine winger turns down any potential offers and avoid potentially following Casemiro to Saudi, with the Brazilian also expected to depart in the coming months.

Man Utd must build attack around "fantastic" Garnacho

Still just 19 years old, Garnacho isn't just any important player at Old Trafford, he is arguably the player that Manchester United should build their attack around in years to come. The young Argentine even won last season's Premier League Goal of the Season award with his stunning overhead kick against Everton.

Ten Hag didn't hold back from praising Garnacho after such an excellent goal too, saying via Sky Sports: "It was a fantastic goal. There are still many games to play but it was probably already the goal of the season.

"But when asked to compare Garnacho's potential to that of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, scorers of similar goals, he urged caution. Don't compare. I don't think it's right. For Garnacho to go that way, there is a lot to come. He has to work very hard and do it on consistent basis. At the moment he is not. But he has potential to do amazing things, we have seen this."

With that said, keeping hold of Garnacho amid such interest from Saudi Arabia is more important than ever for Manchester United this summer.