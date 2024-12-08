The Saudi Pro League is renowned for its wealth and ability to give players huge wages, but who are the most expensive signings in the competition's history?

European football remains the dominant force in the modern game, with the likes of the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga generally possessing the best players in the world.

In recent years, the Saudi Pro League has increasingly come to the fore, offering footballers eye-watering weekly wages and tempting them away from European clubs in the process.

To some, it is a sub-standard league where players go to earn big money in the twilight of their careers, but others feel it could only continue to grow in the coming years, especially if it continues to attract some of the biggest names in the sport.

There have been plenty of big-money signings to Saudi clubs since its rise to prominence - here are the 11 most expensive to date.

For this list, we have used transfer fees mentioned in news reports and the approximate exchange rates from the time of the transfer, where appropriate.

Saudi Pro League: Most expensive transfers Rank Player Transfer Date Fee (£) 1 Neymar PSG to Al-Hilal Aug 2023 £77.6m 2 Malcom Zenit to Al-Hilal Jul 2023 £51.4m 3 Otavio Porto to Al-Nassr Aug 2023 £51.1m 4 Moussa Diaby Aston Villa to Al-Ittihad Jul 2024 £50m 5 Ruben Neves Wolves to Al-Hilal Jul 2023 £47m 6 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham to Al-Hilal Aug 2023 £46m 7= Ivan Toney Brentford to Al-Ahli Aug 2024 £40m 7= Fabinho Liverpool to Al-Ittihad Jul 2023 £40m 9 Mohamed Simakan RB Leipzig to Al-Nassr Sep 2024 £37.9m 10 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Lazio to Al-Hilal Jul 2023 £34m 11 Marcos Leonardo Benfica to Al-Hilal Sep 2024 £33.7m

11 Marcos Leonardo

Benfica to Al-Hilal (£33.7m)

Kicking off the list is Brazilian youngster Marcos Leonardo, who joined Al-Hilal from Benfica earlier this year in a deal worth a reported €40m (£33.7m).

The 21-year-old forward was previously with Santos in his homeland, but he clearly felt that a Saudi move was best for his development at this early stage in his career. Only time will tell if it is the right call, but it has been rare to see such a young footballer head there.

10 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Lazio to Al-Hilal (£34m)

For a long time, it seemed inevitable that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would end up at one of the best teams in Europe, having stood out as such a dominant performer for Lazio, combining talent and physicality in midfield.

It came as a huge shock to see him join Al-Hilal last year in a deal reportedly worth £34m, especially as he was still only in his late 20s at that point. Will he return to Europe in the future?

9 Mohamed Simakan

RB Leipzig to Al-Nassr (£37.9m)

Mohamed Simakan made the decision to leave RB Leipzig and join Al-Nassr in September 2024, in a move worth €45m (£37.9m), linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo in the process.

Still only 24, the centre-back's decision to move away from Europe arguably surprised some, but it is still early days, and the club's success on the domestic and continental stages may determine whether he'll come to regret saying goodbye to the Bundesliga.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the Frenchman will certainly be looking to make an impression as he seeks a first senior international cap.

8 Fabinho

Liverpool to Al-Ittihad (£40m)

Liverpool enjoyed a glorious period in their history under Jurgen Klopp, winning plenty of trophies, and Fabinho played a massive role in the Reds' success.

A world-class No 6 at his peak, the Brazilian's ability started to wane in the 2022/23 season, with his body no longer allowing him to cover ground like he once did.

A Saudi move felt like the best outcome for all parties, and Fabinho moved to Al-Ittihad for a reported £40m the following summer.

7 Ivan Toney

Brentford to Al-Ahli (£40m)

Much like Milinkovic-Savic, Ivan Toney felt like a player who was only on the up at Brentford, with a move to one of the Premier League's biggest teams often mooted.

Instead, the England international left the Bees to join Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024 in a move that surprised many, even amid his contract issues in west London.

Reports of his eventual transfer fee were mixed, but most appear to indicate Brentford received a sum of around £40m.

6 Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham to Al-Hilal (£46m)

Many players who have moved to the Saudi Pro League have been individuals whose peaks have been and gone, but Aleksandar Mitrovic went there while in his prime.

He was just 28 when he opted to trade Fulham for Al-Hilal last year, but he is no doubt reaping the financial rewards. Mitrovic's transfer fee was officially undisclosed, with the Cottagers indicating they had received a "club-record" fee. While it was thought to be close to £50m, a sum of £46m appears to be the most widely mentioned.

5 Ruben Neves

Wolves to Al-Hilal (£47m)

Ruben Neves' move to Saudi Arabia has to stand out as one of the biggest surprises having grown into such a key player at Wolves, while still only being in his mid-20s.

It looked like the Portugal star had the pick of his clubs given the natural talent he possesses in midfield, but the race for his signature was won by Al-Hilal, who paid £47m for Neves' services.

4 Moussa Diaby

Aston Villa to Al-Ittihad (£50m)

It looked like Aston Villa had signed themselves a gem of a player in Moussa Diaby, with the winger catching the eye with his quality and end product during his one season at Villa Park.

His campaign did fizzle out a bit as it went on, but few would have expected to see him ditch the Midlands side for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad, with the Villans receiving around £50m in the process.

At just 25, it's hard not to feel as though the Frenchman is wasting the best years of his career in a lesser division, although the financial aspects of the move are undeniably appealing.

3 Otavio

Porto to Al-Nassr (£51.1m)

Otavio was always a highly rated figure for Porto, and became a key part of the Portugal setup before opting for a Saudi move instead of a European switch, which cost Al-Nassr €60m (£51.1m) in August 2023.

The 29-year-old has fared well there overall, scoring 10 goals in 41 league appearances at the time of writing, though he is yet to score in 2024/25. He is contracted at his current club until the summer of 2026.

2 Malcom

Zenit to Al-Hilal (£51.4m)

Malcom moved to Al-Hilal from Zenit St Petersburg in 2023, having been a highly thought-of player during his time at the Russian club, having spent a season at Barcelona in 2018/19.

He continues to shine in Saudi Arabia, netting 17 times since joining for the equivalent of €60m 18 months ago, but it remains to be seen if he sees a return to Europe as important later in his career.

1 Neymar

PSG to Al-Hilal (£77.6m)

It's no great surprise to see Neymar top of the pile, with the Brazil legend still comfortably among the most high-profile Saudi Pro League signings along with Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer.

Neymar has been one of the outstanding players of his generation, starring for the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, so his move to Al Hilal in 2023 was a transfer that reverberated around the footballing world.

Now 32, the winger isn't the world-class force he once was and recently recovered from a serious knee injury suffered on international duty last year, with his career already having taken a downward turn prior to his €90m (£77.6m) move.