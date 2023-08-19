This summer's transfer window has seen the rise of the Saudi Pro League.

Known as the Roshn Saudi League (RSL) for sponsorship reasons, the division has seen several high-profile players join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East, and it is quickly becoming one of football's biggest talking points.

Brazillian superstar Neymar Jr is the latest world-renowned footballer to leave Europe in favour of a move to Saudi Arabia after he signed with Al-Hilal on a two-year contract that could see him earn a reported $300m (£235.4m).

DAZN recently secured the rights to broadcast the league's matches for a two-year period on a multi-territory basis, which will undoubtedly continue to raise the profile of the rapidly rising division.

What teams are in the Saudi Pro League?

The Saudi Pro League expanded to 18 teams this season. But realistically, only four sides have a real chance of winning the title.

Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli are all owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), who are also the majority owners of Newcastle United.

Most of the European footballers who have left the continent to join the RSL this summer are plying their trade at one of the aforementioned sides, which appears to have enlarged the gulf in quality between them and the other 14 teams.

Below is a table displaying all 18 participating teams, along with their captains and managers.

Team Manager Star Player Abha Czesław Michniewicz Grzegorz Krychowiak Al-Ahli Matthias Jaissle Riyad Mahrez Al-Ettifaq Steven Gerrard Jordan Henderson Al-Fateh Slaven Bilić Jason Denayer Al-Fayha Vuk Rašović Fashion Sakala Al-Hazem Filipe Gouveia Toze Al-Hilal Jorge Jesus Neymar Al-Ittihad Nuno Espírito Santo Karim Benzema Al-Khaleej Pedro Emanuel Fabio Martins Al-Nassr Luis Castro Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Okhdood Jorge Mendonca Florin Tanase Al-Raed Igor Jovićevic Karim El Berkaoui Al-Riyadh Yannick Ferrera Didier Ndong Al-Shabab Marcel Keizer Ever Banega Al-Taawoun Péricles Chamusca Alvaro Medran Al-Tai FC Krešimir Režić Virgil Misidjan Al-Wehda Georgios Donis Odion Ighalo Damac Cosmin Contra Georges-Kevin N'Koudou

How does the Saudi Pro League work?

Each of the 18 teams play a total of 34 matches throughout the season. Like the Premier League, the sides face each other twice, both home and away.

Promotions and relegations exist between the Saudi Pro League and the Saudi First Division League. The bottom three teams in the Pro League will be relegated to the second tier, whilst the top three-placed teams in the second tier will be promoted to the top flight.

The top two sides will automatically qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League, whilst the third-placed team will qualify for the competition's play-offs.

If, however, one of the top three wins the King Cup - Saudi Arabia's main domestic cup competition - the fourth-best team will also qualify for the play-offs. Like the UEFA Champions League, it is undergoing a format change in 2024/25.

Which players have joined the Saudi Pro League?

This summer's transfer window has been one of the craziest yet. And that is largely due to the number of prominent European-based footballers leaving the continent to join the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, joined the RSL at the end of 2022, and it appears that transfer was the catalyst for a number of high-calibre players to follow suit.

Al-Hilal recently signed Neymar Jr from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee believed to be in the region of €100m (£85.2m), whilst the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Sadio Mané, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Ruben Neves, amongst many others, have also joined the division.

Al-Hilal also made a speculative effort to try and sign French forward Kylian Mbappé by submitting a £259m bid, but he reportedly rejected the proposal and looks set to stay in Paris, at least for another year.

For clubs in England, the transfer window will slam shut in less than two weeks' time on 1st September, but the RSL's window won't close until 20th September, so there could still be a huge influx of big-name players heading over there within the next month or so.

What are the latest Saudi Pro League results?

The 2023/24 Saudi Pro League season kicked off last Friday, with Al-Ahli, who are captained by former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, against Al-Hazem. It was the Brazilian who stole the show, netting a hat-trick to win 3-1 in the opening game of the season.

Al-Hilal secured the three points in their opener by defeating Abha 3-1 thanks to the brilliance of former Barcelona and Zenit winger Malcom, who also scored a hat-trick.

But perhaps the most notable result out of the first nine fixtures of the season was Al-Nassr's 2-1 defeat to Al-Ettifaq. Steven Gerrard's side edged past one of the title favourites, with Robin Quaison and Moussa Dembélé scoring the goals.

Ronaldo was absent from the squad, but the reason why isn't clear. The veteran forward may have picked up an injury or it could've been a case of resting their star man after a short turnaround from the Arab Club Champions Cup Final two days prior, where he scored a brace to win the trophy.

Below are the Saudi Pro League results from the first round of fixtures:

Al-Ahli 3-1 Al-Hazem Al-Tai 1-0 Damac Al-Fayha 3-1 Al-Khaleej Al-Fateh 1-1 Al-Taawoun Al-Riyadh 1-0 Al-Wehda Al-Raed 0-3 Al-Ittihad Abha 1-3 Al-Hilal Al-Ettifaq 2-1 Al-Nassr Al-Shabab 1-1 Al-Okhdood

Here's how the current standings lie after the opening weekend:

# Team P W D L F A PTS 1 Al-Ittihad 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 Al-Ahli 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 Al-Fayha 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 4 Al-Hilal 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 5 Al-Ettifaq 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 6 Al-Riyadh 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Al-Tai 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 Al-Fateh 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 9 Al-Okhdood 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Al-Shabab 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 11 Al-Taawoun 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 12 Al-Nassr 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 13 Al-Wehda 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 14 Damac 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 Abha 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 16 Al-Hazem 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 17 Al-Khaleej 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 18 Al-Raed 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Who are the current top scorers in the Saudi Pro League?

The aforementioned Roberto Firmino and Malcom top the goalscoring charts in the Saudi Pro League after their opening-day hat-tricks.

The division's top scorer last season, Abderrazak Hamdallah, got off the mark in his first game as Al-Ittihad cruised past Al-Raed.

Saleh Al-Abbas, Abdullah Al-Ammar and Igor Coronado all opened up their accounts with two goals each whilst former Premier League duo Mahrez and Mané both got themselves on the scoresheet for their respective clubs.

Player Team Goals Roberto Firmino Al-Ahli 3 Malcom Al-Hilal 3 Igor Coronado Al-Ittihad 2

What are the next Saudi Pro League fixtures?

This weekend's Saudi Pro League fixtures see Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad open up their home accounts against Al-Fayha and Al-Tai respectively. Meanwhile, Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will aim to bounce back from their opening-day defeat when they take on Al-Taawoun.

Elsewhere, Steven Gerrard will look to stretch his 100% record when his new side travel to Al-Hazem.

Matchday 2 fixtures: