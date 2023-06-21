A number of top players look set to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League this summer, so Football FanCast has decided to make a dream team of potential signings.

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

As per The Guardian, a number of Chelsea players could be sold this summer as Todd Boehly desperately looks to balance the books at Stamford Bridge.

Seeing as he was named the Champions League's Goalkeeper of the Season as recently as 2020/21, 31-year-old shot-stopper Mendy would surely arrive as the division's best goalkeeper – even with David Ospina already at Al Nassr.

Right-back: Kyle Walker

Manchester City essentially completed football last season so it's easy to see why some players could be ready for a new challenge.

As per 90min, after not starting the Champions League final, it's believed that Walker is considering his options right now with the Saudi Pro League ready to pounce.

Centre-back: Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly is another Chelsea player reportedly close to a move to Saudi Arabia having struggled since his £33.8m move from Napoli last summer.

It wasn't that long ago that he was considered one of Serie A's best players and he would no doubt be an impressive addition to this fast-growing league.

Centre-back: Sergio Ramos

The legendary former Real Madrid man is leaving PSG this summer with his contract expiring and would be a major signing for the division.

Al-Ahli are keen to get him onboard and are said to be preparing an annual salary offer of $20m (£15.7m) for the Spanish defender (via Mundo Deportivo).

Left-back: Ivan Perisic

According to journalist Ben Jacobs (via The Spurs Web), the Tottenham Hotspur wing-back could be heading to Al-Hilal this summer.

Having been a star at international level with Croatia for a number of years, the 34-year-old is coming towards the later stages of his career but would still be a fine addition to most leagues.

Right-midfield: Bernardo Silva

Fresh of winning the treble with Manchester City, the creative midfielder could probably do a job for any team in the world, so it's no wonder he's wanted by the Saudi Pro League – although Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also linked.

However, with that in mind, the reporting at this stage suggests Silva will turn down the opportunity to leave Europe at this moment in his career.

Centre-midfield: Ruben Neves

Many expected Barcelona to come calling when the Wolves ace finally left the Premier League but it appears that move will never materialise.

Indeed, as per Sky Sports, the highly-rated Portuguese international is off to Al Hilal after a £47m transfer fee was agreed upon recently. It's an interesting career move, to say the least, for the former Porto captain.

Centre-midfield: N'Golo Kante

After seven years at Stamford Bridge, the French World Cup winner is leaving the Blues and heading overseas this summer having won so much during his time in England – including that famous title win with Leicester City.

In fact, this deal has already been agreed upon with Kante set to join Saudi Arabia champions Al Ittihad on a three-year deal.

Left midfield: Neymar

The 31-year-old would no doubt be the biggest coup since Ronaldo if he did head to Saudi this summer and it does look as though he's leaving PSG at least.

ESPN report that Al-Hilal is one of the teams to be interested in securing the Brazilian ace but it remains unclear if he'd be open to a move.

Striker: Cristiano Ronaldo

The first megastar to move to Saudi has settled into his new environment relatively well with 14 goals and two assists in his first 19 games for Al Nassr.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on alongside his new teammates and opponents, with the league's quality no doubt set to drastically improve in the near futute.

Striker: Karim Benzema

Another big name to already be confirmed as a Saudi Pro League signing. Benzema left Real Madrid recently and will be playing alongside France teammate Kante at Al Ittihad.

Having scored 354 goals for Los Blancos, while also picking up five Champions League trophies, the 35-year-old is sure to tear things up with his new club.

Full team:

Mendy; Walker, Koulibaly, Ramos, Perisic; Silva Neves, Kante, Neymar; Ronaldo, Benzema