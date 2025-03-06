Smash and grab. Robbery. Whatever you want to call it. The result will show a 1-0 win for Liverpool and that's all that matters, with Paris Saint-Germain's first-leg dominance counting for little in the end.

Let's face it, this was not vintage Arne Slot football, but with grit, fight - and a fair bit of fortune - the Merseysiders got the job done at the Parc des Princes, with this Champions League tussle now finely poised ahead of next week's return tie at Anfield.

Such an outcome had looked unlikely for much of the encounter in the French capital, in truth, with the Ligue 1 leaders boasting 71% possession and totalling 27 shots in all, albeit while fashioning just three 'big chances'.

Up against the heroic Alisson in the visiting goal - and with Ibrahima Konate escaping an early red card for a barge on Bradley Barcola - the Parisien giants simply couldn't find a way through, having been ultimately punished at the death as substitute Harvey Elliott pounced to hand Slot's side the advantage in the tie.

It was perhaps apt that on a night in which the likes of Mohamed Salah toiled, it was two men on the fringes who combined to put the Reds ahead, with Elliott meeting Darwin Nunez's pass before calmly slotting past a sprawling Gigi Donnarumma.