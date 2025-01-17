Manchester United suffered a scare last night, eventually beating Southampton 3-1 at Old Trafford after trailing at half-time.

An own goal from Manuel Ugarte put the visitors ahead, but Ruben Amorim’s side were saved by a 12-minute spell from star man Amad Diallo, who scored a hat-trick, leading the Red Devils to victory.

The Ivorian’s strikes took him to six goals and six assists in the Premier League during 2024/25, undoubtedly proving the biggest beneficiary from the 39-year-old’s appointment back in November.

The win moves the Red Devils into 12th place, hopefully the turning point for the new manager in his tenure at Old Trafford over the coming months.

Amad’s moments of brilliance undoubtedly bailed out numerous first-team players who were unable to make an impact on proceedings, putting their first-team places at risk amid the January transfer window.

Man Utd’s poor performers against Southampton

Despite the recent rumours about his future in the North West, midfielder Kobbie Mainoo started the meeting, but would only last 45 minutes before being replaced by Antony.

The Englishman failed to win any of the five duels that he entered, often looking wasteful in possession, losing the ball six times within his 29 touches.

Mainoo also committed one foul and failed to make any tackles as United trailed at the break against the side who currently occupy the bottom of the league table.

Young centre-back Leny Yoro was recalled to the starting lineup for the clash with the Saints, but was unable to stake his claim, often unable to contain Kamaldeen Sulemana throughout the encounter.

The Frenchman was eventually replaced by Harry Maguire after being dribbled past three times and only winning one of the six duels he entered - highlighting his lack of impact.

Despite the struggles of the aforementioned pair, one other Red Devils starter failed to impress, potentially casting doubt over his long-term future at Old Trafford after yet another dismal outing.

The United player who dropped a 3/10 display

Striker Rasmus Hojlund was lucky to start the clash against Southampton after his disappointing display at the Emirates against Arsenal in the FA Cup last weekend.

However, Amorim stuck by the Dane to provide the goods within the final third, but like in North London on Sunday, he was unable to make any form of tangible impact.

The 21-year-old only managed to feature for 53 minutes, before once again being replaced by Joshua Zirkzee, just as he did against the Gunners a number of days ago.

It’s safe to say his substitution was warranted, managing just 18 touches during his time on the pitch - an average of one every three minutes he featured in the victory.

Hojlund also only managed to register a single shot against the bottom side, completing just eight passes in the process, unable to aid his teammates within the final third.

Rasmus Hojlund's stats for United against Southampton Statistics Tally Minutes played 53 Touches 18 Passes completed 8/10 (80%) Shots taken 1 Duels lost 8/10 (80%) Possession lost 6x Fouls committed 1 Stats via SofaScore

He also only won two of his ten duels, subsequently losing 80% of them, also losing possession six times and looking completely toothless - with journalist Samuel Luckhurst dubbing the big-money man as “hopeless”.

As a result of his disastrous showing, Luckhurst awarded the attacker a measly 3/10 match rating, undoubtedly casting doubt on his starting role and or future with the Red Devils.

Amorim simply has to take action ahead of the weekend’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, desperately needing to consider other options as a potential focal point.

Ultimately, his and Zirkzee’s lack of form is an indication to the hierarchy as to how badly the side need reinforcements at the top end of the pitch before the end of the window, with Amad certainly saving Amorim from an embarrassing defeat.