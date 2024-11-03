Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace have started to pick up some points, acquiring four points in their last two Premier League games.

This leaves the Eagles in 17th place, two points outside the relegation zone, after their 2-2 draw against Wolves this weekend.

Despite Wolves having 57% possession, Palace created the better chances, taking 19 shots during the game, generating four big chances, equating to 2.51 xG (expected goals). Wolves, on the other hand, generated four big chances too, but only equating to 1.53 xG.

There were some poor performances during the game for both sides, but the Palace defenders do deserve credit, as both their goals came from central defenders, with Trevoh Chalobah scoring the first in the 60th minute, and Marc Guehi scoring an equaliser in the 77th minute.

Chalobah and Guehi performances vs Wolves

The two Palace goalscorers were heavily involved in the game, not only scoring their goals but also having some big moments (both positive and negative) when defending.

Chalobah was dribbled past three times during the clash, and also made an error leading to the Wolves equaliser, making it 1-1 in the game.

Guehi has played every single game for Palace, captaining the side on all 13 occasions, and scoring two goals already this season. Chalobah, who is on loan from Chelsea, has only just secured his spot in the side, making five appearances for the Eagles so far, totalling 448 minutes played.

Chalobah and Guehi performances vs Wolves Stat Chalobah Guehi Goals 1 1 Touches 54 83 Accurate Passes 23/32 54/63 Long Balls 2/4 6/8 Ground Duels Won 3/6 2/2 Aerial Duels Won 1/2 3/6 Clearances 7 7 Blocks 1 0 Interceptions 3 1 Tackles 0 1 Stats taken from Sofascore

The Palace captain was particularly impressive, winning 100% of his ground duels, whilst making 6/8 long passes during the game, and, of course, scoring the equaliser.

But there was another Palace man who wasn't quite as strong in the duel, only winning 11.1% of his ground duels compared to Guehi's flawless tally.

Will Hughes' performance in numbers

Awarded a 6/10 match rating by GIVEMESPORT for his performance against Wolves, Will Hughes was a notable underperformer at Molineux on Saturday evening.

He was particularly poor in possession of the ball, losing possession 12 times, only winning one of his nine ground duels during the game (11.1% success rate), and picking up a yellow card.

This yellow card will see Hughes miss Palace's next game when they face Fulham next week at Selhurst Park, which could see Cheick Doucoure restored to the side alongside Daichi Kamada, as Adam Wharton remains unavailable through injury.

Hughes had an 84% pass success but he completed just one of his four cross attempts and one of his three long balls. On top of that, he failed with both of his dribble attempts and was coincidentally dribbled past on two occasions.

Whilst the 29-year-old is a hard worker and puts himself about in the middle of the park, the lack of efficiency was apparent against Wolves, and this is further backed up by his metrics.

The answer for Glasner could present itself perfectly now though, as a more attack-minded midfielder such as Kamada, with creative passing and dribbling qualities, could be partnered with the duelling monster of Doucoure, to provide balance in midfield in the absence of Wharton.