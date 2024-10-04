Manchester United secured a late point against Porto in the Europa League last night, despite looking set for yet another defeat.

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund put the Red Devils two goals ahead just 20 minutes into the encounter, but the game was far from over for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Two goals in quick succession from Pepe and Samuel Omorodion saw the game level at the break, before the latter doubled his tally and put the hosts ahead just minutes into the second half.

However, Harry Maguire’s late header secured an unlikely draw for United, but the result still mounts more pressure on boss Ten Hag, who has endured a tough start to the 2024/25 campaign with just three wins in all competitions.

With such poor form in recent weeks, it’s understandable that questions will be asked about the Dutchman, with Ten Hag needing to oversee a turnaround in results to save his job at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s unlikely hero against Porto

Despite not starting the game in Portugal, centre-back Maguire was brought on in the 79th minute alongside Jonny Evans, with the pair replacing Lisandro Martínez and Matthijs de Ligt.

Whilst the move was an unpopular one given the 3-2 scoreline upon their introduction, it proved to make the difference with the 31-year-old rising highest from a corner to secure a point for the Red Devils.

He also completed 14 out of the 16 passes he attempted after entering the field, whilst also winning 67% of the duels he entered as he tried to make a positive impact on the encounter.

Maguire may have divided opinion in Manchester over recent years, but his cameo proves that he’s still more than capable of making an impression at both ends, coming to the fore when the team needs him most.

Harry Maguire's stats against Porto (03/10/2024) Statistics Tally Minutes played 12 Goals scored 1 Touches 20 Passes completed 14/16 (88%) Aerials won 2/3 (67%) Clearances made 1 Dribbled past 0 Stats via SofaScore

The same can’t be said for another player, who endured a torrid display off the bench for Ten Hag’s side last night.

The player who Ten Hag simply has to ditch

Striker Joshua Zirkzee has been a regular starter for United after his £36.5m move from Bologna during the summer, featuring from the off in five matches so far this season.

He’s provided just the one goal on his debut against Fulham back in the opening day, however, failing to make a significant impact since his strike nearly two months ago.

Last night was no different for the 23-year-old, with the Dutch international having little to no impact on the meeting after his introduction in the 68th minute.

Zirkzee may have completed 100% of his passes, but he only registered a tally of three - averaging just one pass every six and a half minutes, as he failed to provide that cutting edge desired by Ten Hag with his substitution.

He only managed seven touches, failing to register any efforts on goal and committing a foul - resulting in a measly 5/10 match rating from Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

Given his lack of form and involvement last night, his Premier League starting role could come into question ahead of the club’s trip to face high-flying Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Hojlund’s first goal of the season will undoubtedly hand him a confidence boost to kick on after his early injury issues, with Ten Hag potentially opting with the Dane over Zirkzee for the return to top-flight action in a few days time.