Manchester United claimed just their fourth Premier League win of the Ruben Amorim era last night, beating Marco Silva’s Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage.

It was by no means a pretty game, but Lisandro Martínez’s deflected effort secured all three points for the Red Devils, moving them up to 12th in the table.

However, with the club’s current dismal situation on the pitch, it’s not about how attractive the performances are, but ultimately getting the points on the board to turnaround the recent slump.

Whilst the display wasn’t the best since the 39-year-old’s appointment, he must take some satisfaction that his side were able to walk away with all three points despite not being at their best.

That being said, numerous players failed to impress in West London, producing displays that could see them replaced before the end of the window.

Man United’s poor performers against Fulham

Despite the recent transfer rumours about his future at the club, Alejandro Garnacho started the clash in the capital but was unable to showcase why the club are demanding £55m for his services.

The Argentine featured for 81 minutes before replaced, but his performance warranted his withdrawal, losing possession 13 times during his time on the pitch.

He also only completed one of his three attempted dribbles, failing to register a single effort on goal - looking toothless within the final third for the Red Devils.

Noussair Mazraoui has often featured as a wide centre-back for United since the arrival of Amorim, but was selected to operate in a left wing-back role against Fulham - a position in which he struggled.

The Moroccan was also wasteful with the ball, losing possession 12 times, but didn’t have his usual defensive presence, completing just one tackle and unable to make any interceptions.

However, both of the aforementioned players were better than one of their teammates, who once again ensured an evening to forget despite the manager’s continued faith in him.

The Man United player who dropped a 3/10 against Fulham

Striker Rasmus Hojlund has been a player low in confidence and evidently struggling in recent weeks, but Amorim has continued to stand by his number nine to produce the goods.

However, the Denmark international has been unable to produce, failing to score in any of his last 11 outings across all competitions, only registering two goals in 18 league outings.

Yesterday was another goalless display for the 21-year-old, undoubtedly cranking pressure on his shoulders over his regular starting role - with his all-round play just as alarming as his lack of tangible contribution.

Hojlund was only on the pitch for 58 minutes before being replaced by Joshua Zirkzee, a substitution that simply had to be made after the Dane’s inability to hold the ball up at the top end.

He only completed six of his attempted passes during his display, registering a measly tally of just 21 touches, with goalkeeper Andre Onana managing more than double with his tally of 47.

Hojlund's stats for United against Fulham Statistics Tally Minutes played 58 Touches 21 Passes completed 6/8 (75%) Possession lost 12x Duels lost 9/11 (82%) Shots taken 0 Dribbles completed 0/1 (0%) Stats via SofaScore

The striker also was guilty of squandering possession on the rare occasion the ball fell his way, conceding play 12 times also losing 82% of the duels he entered - leading to content creator Jon Denton dubbing him as United’s “worst player” and receiving a 3/10 rating from Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

Hojlund also, like Garnacho, was unable to register any efforts on goal, highlighting the desperate need for investment from INEOS before the end of the ongoing transfer market.

Amorim’s current two senior striker options, Hojlund and Zirkzee, have only scored a combined five Premier League goals throughout 2024/25, with their fortunes only changing with new additions.

Viktor Gyokeres, Christopher Nkunku, Matheus Cunha and Jonathan David have all been touted with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, with all the options providing a massive upgrade on the current crop of options - all scoring more so far this campaign.

With just over a week to go, time is ticking for the hierarchy to provide Amorim with the ammunition needed to succeed and build on the latest victory, with last night’s display at Craven Cottage added evidence that the current options are simply not up to scratch.