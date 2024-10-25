Chelsea made it two wins from two in the Europa Conference League this season, claiming a 4-1 victory away at Greek side Panathinaikos last night.

Enzo Maresca’s side followed up their win over Gent a couple of weeks ago, with an impressive display - controlling the meeting for large periods and restricting the hosts.

Goals from Mykhailo Mudryk, João Félix and Christopher Nkunku secured the win for the Blues before former Manchester United talent Facundo Pellistri pulled back a late consolation goal.

The three points gained put Maresca’s men top of the Conference League table, topping the chart on goal difference after their perfect start to the European campaign.

The dominant display allowed two players, in particular, to star and stake their claim for a regular starting role ahead of the Premier League action once again this weekend.

Mudryk & Felix’s stats against Panathinaikos

After joining for £89m from Shakhtar Donetsk back in January 2023, there were huge expectations on the shoulders of Ukrainian winger Mudryk to become a key player and a leading talent for Chelsea.

However, his move to Stamford Bridge has been anything but plane sailing, often looking ineffective and having to settle for a place on the bench, mainly utilised as an impact player.

The 23-year-old has relied on cup competitions to gain a start, with Mudryk taking Thursday night’s opportunity with both hands.

He registered a goal and two assists, producing an impressive all-round display as he played a huge part in securing all three points for the Blues in Athens.

Mudryk's stats against Panathinaikos Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Touches 32 Passes completed 17/17 (100%) Duels won 4 Fouls won 2 Dribbles completed 1 Shots taken 2 Key passes completed 3 Stats via Sofascore

The winger also completed 100% of the passes he attempted, winning four duels and starring alongside one other Chelsea teammate.

Attacker Felix has struggled for starts since his permanent return to the Blues in the summer, failing to make an appearance from the off in the league with his three starts all coming in various cup competitions.

However, he started and played the full 90 minutes last night, showcasing to his manager what can do if given the opportunity to thrive.

The 24-year-old scored twice in the convincing victory, linking up excellently alongside teammate Mudryk as the pair helped the Blues remain unbeaten in this year’s Conference League.

The same can’t be said for one player who struggled for large periods before being replaced with around a third of the outing remaining.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The Chelsea player who failed to impress v Panathinaikos

After an impressive cameo off the bench against Liverpool on Sunday, winger Pedro Neto was handed a start from the off yesterday, but, unlike Mudryk, failed to take his opportunity with both hands.

The Portugal international, who joined the club for £54m this summer, endured a tricky first half, failing to create many opportunities in attacking areas, and also looked sloppy in possession throughout.

He would grab the assist for the Ukrainian’s second-half strike but was subsequently replaced by Maresca just minutes later after a disappointing evening.

Neto only registered 31 touches in 62 minutes, completing just one of his four attempted crosses - often looking ineffective against the Greek outfit.

Pedro Neto's stats for Chelsea against Panathinaikos Statistics Tally Minutes played 62 Touches 31 Passes completed 17/19 (89%) Crosses completed 1/4 Duels lost 8 Possession lost 10x Dribbles completed 1/5 Stats via Sofascore

The attacker also only registered three duels won, whilst gifting possession away to the opposition ten times, completing just one of the five dribbles that he attempted in the victory.

He was subsequently handed a 6/10 match rating by The London Standard’s Malik Ouzia, undoubtedly decreasing his chances of securing another start in the Premier League against Newcastle on Sunday.

Last night was an excellent one for Maresca and his side, demonstrating they have the strength in depth to rotate key positions and still produce the quality to win games.

The Italian has already done an excellent job at the helm in his first few months in charge, with the future certainly bright for the newly appointed boss.