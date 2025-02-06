Leeds United moved another step closer to Championship promotion last night after claiming their 19th win of the season against Coventry City, coming away from the clash as 2–0 winners.

Goals from Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe secured all three points for Daniel Farke’s side, extending their current unbeaten run to 14 games across all competitions.

Whilst there are still 15 games to go between now and the end of the campaign, the win certainly puts the Whites in pole position for a return to England’s top flight, now five points clear of third place, albeit with Sheffield United having a game in hand.

The German boss has been massively aided by his talent squad in recent weeks, with the frontline constantly starring, as seen by their incredible goalscoring tally, which has seen them score 13 times more than any other side in the division.

Last night was no different, with numerous players having an evening to remember within the final third at the CBS Arena against Frank Lampard’s men.

Leeds’ star performers in the win over Coventry

Dutch striker Piroe has had his fair share of doubters during his time at Elland Road, but it’s safe to say he’s been one of the biggest contributors in front of goal for Leeds in 2024/25.

His effort in the first half last night was his 13th league goal of the campaign, cementing his place at the top of the club’s goalscoring charts, registering nearly more than double second place Dan James.

Piroe’s effort was just one example of the quality he can possess within the final third when the ball ends up at his feet, hopefully playing a pivotal role in the quest for promotion over the coming weeks.

Full-back Bogle may primarily be a defensive option in Farke’s side, but his goal last night was his fourth of the season, highlighting the threat he carries when venturing forward.

The £5m fee forked out for his signature over the summer now appears to be a bargain for the right-back who’s undoubtedly been the best player in his position across the entire division, especially considering his attacking threat along with 17 clean sheets.

However, the same can’t be said for one player following his outing last night, once again proving how hot and cold he can be in the white of Leeds under Farke.

The Leeds player who showcased why signings were needed

Whilst last night was a largely positive display from the Whites against the Sky Blues, numerous players struggled to make a huge impact, potentially putting their starting roles at risk.

One player who fell into such a category was attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who looked lost through certain parts of the game, unable to make the positive impression he would’ve wanted.

The American, who earns £45k-per-week, started his 29th game of 2024/25 last night, but was unable to add to his tally of eight goals and two assists, looking ineffective and wasteful when opportunities in the final third.

Aaronson's stats for Leeds against Coventry Statistics Tally Minutes played 89 Touches 44 Passes completed 22/29 (76%) Shots taken 2 Possession lost 11x Duels won 4/8 (50%) Fouls committed 1 Crosses completed 0/1 (0%) Stats via Sofaacore

He could only muster 44 touches throughout the victory, the same tally as goalkeeper Illan Meslier, highlighting the lack of impact he had on affairs despite the victory.

Aaronson also lost possession 11 times throughout the contest, whilst also failing to complete any of his attempted crosses, further showcasing his wasteful nature when the ball fell his way.

There’s no denying that the 24-year-old is a talented player, as seen from his goal and assist tally, but he frequently goes missing in certain matches, unable to provide the consistency that is needed in a promotion battle.

The recent closure of the January window means Farke won’t be able to strengthen his side between now and the end of the season, subsequently having to stick with the likes of Aaronson to get the job done.

Further additions to such an area would’ve undoubtedly aided their chances of ending their two-year exile from the Premier League, potentially being a mistake in failing to make a single signing during the window - hopefully, one that doesn’t come back to bite them.

Any player that arrived in Yorkshire could have provided needed competition to the American, allowing him to up his game, or even seeing another player take over in the role adding a different dimension to the potent attack.

However, it will remain a case of what could’ve been for the German boss, but hopefully, the failure to land any new faces doesn’t prove to be a hindrance in their quest for promotion in the coming months.