Arsenal might have won heading into the October international break, but Mikel Arteta's side didn't make it easy for themselves against a spirited Southampton side who remain second-bottom in the Premier League table.

Cameron Archer stunned the hosts before the hour mark by putting winless Southampton ahead, but Arsenal's resolve rose swiftly to the fore as Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli turned the tide.

There was one man in particular who deserved the plaudits above his peers. Bukayo Saka proved that he is very much a part of Europe's elite players with another statement showing against the Saints.

Bukayo Saka's performance v Southampton

Saka's goal and two assists have taken his seasonal tally up to ten goal contributions from as many matches, and his talismanic aura could hold sway as the Gunners look to chase down the Premier League title.

Bukayo Saka's Performance v Southampton Match Stats # Minutes played 90 Goals 1 Assists 2 Touches 72 Accurate passes 35/39 (90%) Key passes 7 Dribbles (completed) 2 (0) Tackles 1 Total duels (won) 13 (3) Stats via Sofascore

It was an efficient display. Though, perhaps that is cutting it a little short: Saka produced a masterclass in playmaking to keep his side apace with Manchester City and just a single point behind first-placed Liverpool - with the Reds coming to the Emirates later this month.

The England international was the fulcrum of all that was good for the hosts, turning the game on its head and ensuring that his strikers were effectively served before turning to get his own name on the scoresheet to seal the victory.

It's a good thing that the England international was in top form because not all of his peers were. Indeed, Gabriel Jesus flattered to deceive in north London, and must now be dropped.

Gabriel Jesus must now be dropped

Jesus has endured a tough start to the season, only playing 19 minutes of football across four cameos in the Premier League before Arteta handed him a role from the opening against Southampton. The centre-forward was hooked on the hour mark with the scores level, which says it all.

As per Sofascore, the 27-year-old mustered up only three wayward shots and completed nine passes. His 20 touches accentuated the marginal role that he played, with even shot-stopper David Raya taking more - 27 in total - despite the visitors having struggled for purchase in their attacking third, holding 41% of possession.

Football.london's Kaya Kaynak was not impressed either. He branded Jesus with a 5/10 match rating after failing to play his part. Jesus was handed a glorious opportunity to stake his claim, and candidly, he did anything but.

He wrote: "Given the chance to impress up top and struggled to really grab it. Movement in the box did not trouble Southampton and didn't manage an effort on target in the game. Looks a little low on confidence right now."

With Martinelli and Leandro Trossard both starting the fixture on the bench, it's clear that there are plenty of options to make Arsenal purr that do not call for Jesus' starting presence.

It's a harsh truth, but Arteta's system simply isn't at its zenith with the Brazilian at the spearhead, and with everything on the line this season, tough calls are needed.