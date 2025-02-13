In many ways, Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Everton served as the perfect advert for the Merseyside derby. It was almost an anachronistic encounter, with quality low, stakes high and tensions higher still.

But it lived up to the billing. The Reds struggled to contain their rivals' bull-charging energy but saw their attacking quality prevail through Alexis Mac Allister, who cancelled out Beto's early opener, and Mohamed Salah, whose goal-and-assist display has become a regularity this season, this being the 11th time he has achieved the feat under Arne Slot.

But as can be Liverpool's exposable heel, they failed to deal with Everton's physicality for much of the contest and indeed saw that weakness unravel them as James Tarkowski lashed.

The manner of the draw was maddening, exuberant Red cheers swallowed into Goodison Park's screaming maw, but Liverpool still gained a point to take them seven points clear of second-place Arsenal, who are bereft of options up front amid an injury crisis.

Slot, Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure were shown red cards after the final whistle as hostility flared, but Liverpool will know that they need to be better on the playing field over the coming weeks.

Liverpool's performance at Goodison Park

Liverpool have won six, drawn three and lost two of their games throughout 2025 so far. It's important not to read too much into this, for the Reds' draw at Goodison has extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points with 14 matches left to play.

What is frustrating, however, is that the red Merseysiders failed to match David Moyes' intensity, with xG (expected goals), for example, ruling in the hosts' favour at 0.93 to 0.61, as per Sofascore.

Everton also won 55% of the ground battles and succeeded with a whopping 68% of their tackles. Liverpool, conversely, won an inferior but still respectable 56% of their own.

What does this say? Everton simply attacked the match with greater strength. You could say that Liverpool played the occasion and not the game.

It didn't help that the midfield failed to assert itself. Slot's recognised trio won just 12 of their 32 collective battles. Ryan Gravenberch flattered to deceive and given that he was uncharacteristically hooked at the hour mark, it's clear that he had an off day.

Ryan Gravenberch struggled vs Everton

Gravenberch has been brilliant this season, so slick and stylish at the centre of Liverpool's system. The Dutch midfielder has even been described as "absolutely world-class" in Slot's new system by one data analyst.

But he's also played a lot of football and it showed against an Everton side that were going to stop at nothing in stifling Liverpool's seemingly inexorable surge toward the Premier League title.

It may well have been Gravenberch's worst display of the season, taking just over a touch every two minutes despite Liverpool's 63% possession average.

As you can see from the 22-year-old's match metrics below, he struggled to make much of a mark before being hooked, rather uninspiring on the defensive front while failing to even attempt a dribble or complete a key pass.

Ryan Gravenberch - Match Stats vs Everton Match Stats # Minutes played 61' Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches 34 Accurate passes 20/24 (83%) Key passes 0 Dribble (success) 0 (0) Tackles + interceptions 2 Duels (won) 4 (2) Stats via Sofascore

He wasn't particularly bad, but Gravenberch lacked the fluency and verve of his usual self. Such thoughts were echoed - rather aptly - by The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle, who gave him a 5/10 match rating and noted that he struggled to influence amid the brutish midfield battle.

Salah came up with the goods as he does so often for the Anfield side, but you have to concede that he bailed several of his teammates - such as Gravenberch - out on the big occasion last night.

He's one of the first names on Slot's teamsheet, but perhaps Gravenberch should be rested for Liverpool's upcoming clash.

Why Liverpool should rest Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, tasked with getting their winning feeling back in focus against a proud side swimming against the cold current of the relegation zone.