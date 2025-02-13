Goodison Park might have shattered the sound barrier when Everton's James Tarkowski thundered a leaping shot into the back of Alisson's neck.

It was Fergie Time in all its pomp, Everton digging into the deepest depths of their barrel to find something to prevent Liverpool from leaving Goodison Park for the final time with three points in the bag.

David Moyes. It's remarkable what a new manager can do - more still a gaffer who knows the club, loves the club, has been here before.

The Merseyside derby might have descended into mayhem upon the final whistle, but the Toffees will be delighted with their renewed determination.

This much-changed Everton side are a far cry from Sean Dyche's colourless relegation fodder. Goodison Park stole two points from their arch-rivals, but they must be frustrated by the fact that they failed to do more.

How Moyes outplayed Slot

Had Liverpool emerged from Goodison Park one final time to all but secure the Premier League title, there would be no means of consolation for a despondent Evertonian fanbase that knew their team deserved more.

You could say: luckily, Tarkowski's winner spared such emotions, but there was nothing fortuitous about the home side's drive and determination, so impressive against the ostensibly best team in England.

The frenetic nature of the affair prevented Liverpool from ever hitting their stride and mustering fluidity or control. Everton cared not; this played right into their hands. Their 0.95 xG (expected goals) total outstretched Liverpool's of 0.63, as per Sofascore, bearing testament to their agency at the centre of the storm.

Moyes set his team up perfectly, ensuring that Everton's muscular superiority came up trumps. The Times' Martin Ziegler said that Moyes' "effect on Everton has been little short of remarkable" after the game, but it could have been an even greater night, had one forward managed to find their shooting (or playmaking) boots.

The Everton star who let Moyes down

It's matches like these that will show Farhad Moshiri - should he have been watching - the error of his ways on the transfer front.

When Iliman Ndiaye was forced off after only 25 minutes, it felt that Liverpool would go on to sink Goodison for the last time, but Moyes' men displayed grit and tenacity and will be frustrated that they did not manage to claim all three points.

Salah's incredible form in front of goal precluded that, but Everton still "battered Liverpool" - as per TV host Terry Christian - and will disappointed that a fine winning run has been halted.

Ndiaye's exit meant that Jesper Lindstrom's significance was raised, and though the loan man brought pace and purpose down the right flank, he failed to provide the sharp point that might have sunk Liverpool for the second season running.

The 24-year-old was brought in for the 2024/25 campaign last summer, with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the year, but you'd have to concede that he's not had the most inspiring of stays thus far.

Lindstrom's athletic running did cause Andy Robertson a whirlwind of problems, but with Ndiaye forced off Everton's opposite flanker needed to step up and provide some bite to match the menace.

At some stage, the Danish winger needs to produce some form of end product. Much has been made of the attacking woes at number nine this season but Lindstrom has now reached 24 appearances for Everton without even one goal or assist.

When looking at his match statistics below, you can see that Lindstrom huffed and puffed but ultimately spent another match without hitting gold in front of goal.

Jesper Lindstrom - Match Stats vs Liverpool Match Stats # Minutes played 77' Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches 26 Shots (on target) 0 (0) Accurate passes 8/13 (62%) Key passes 0 Crosses 0/4 Dribbles 0/2 Duels won 4/10 Stats via Sofascore

Ndiaye didn't even play half an hour of football but he completed all four of his passes, won all three of his duels and was fouled twice, showcasing his electric personality on the pitch and his dogged approach to the contest.

When contrasting that with Lindstorm's statistics, only completing eight passes all game and consistently failing with his crosses and dribbles, you can see that he could have changed the result for the better with a bit more precision and guile.

Ndiaye's replacement, Jack Harrison, also showed much more impetus, completing 83% of his passes, creating one big chance, while also attempting six dribbles and winning eight duels.

Lindstrom, who revealed that he rejected Jurgen Klopp despite being "a Liverpool fan" in 2023, citing concerns about playing time, was handed a 6/10 match rating by The Liverpool Echo's Chris Beesley, who noted his effort but also his struggle to produce something concrete in the final third.

Beto's recent form has lessened the urgency for a new centre-forward somewhat, but with Lindstrom and Harrison both set to depart at the end of the season - as things stand - it's clear that the club need to prioritise signing a more prolific upgrade at the end of the campaign.

One thing's for certain: if Moyes wants to effectively build on the foundations laid over the past few weeks, he'll need to cut Lindstrom loose at the end of the season and target a new and more potent right winger to kickstart an exciting new era.