Manchester City made history on Wednesday night, breaking the record for the longest unbeaten run in the Champions League, previously held by cross-city rivals Manchester United.

It was a destructive win that sealed the deal for Pep Guardiola’s side, as they destroyed Czech side Sparta Prague 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium. The record now stands at 26 games.

It was a superb showing from the 2022/23 winners, who had four different goalscorers on the night. Unsurprisingly, it was Erling Haaland who scored twice, with his first a particularly impressive acrobatic effort. The other City players to find the back of the net were Phil Foden, John Stones and Matheus Nunes.

There were several standout performers from the Citizens last night, although Foden was in imperious form against the Czech side.

Foden’s stats vs. Sparta Prague

It has been a curious season for the 2023/24 PFA Player of the Year winner. After a spellbinding campaign last term, in which he helped win another Premier League title, Foden has struggled to break into the starting lineup under Guardiola this term.

He has played nine games in all competitions, with two goals and two assists to his name so far. However, the City number 47 has just 494 minutes, equating to just 5.4 full 90-minute games in total, with injury and illness a contributing factor.

Against the reigning Czech champions, Foden impressed. His goal was a classic finish, dancing between a few defenders before drilling his shot low and hard into the bottom left corner. Outside of that, he was superb, a real creative force for the hosts in the final third.

His Sofascore stats also reflect a superb performance. The England international had 78 touches, completing 92% of his passes and creating two chances. He completed both of his attempted dribbles and won four of seven attempted duels.

Foden’s enterprising performance won him a 7/10 rating from Goal journalist Richard Martin. He explained that the City attacker is finally “approaching his best form” after an indifferent start to the season, and called him a “constant headache” for the opposition.

The 24-year-old starred on Wednesday night, but another of his City teammates, Savinho, arguably outshone him.

Savinho’s stats vs. Sparta Prague

Since joining the Premier League champions this summer, Brazilian winger Savinho has shone. He has four assists in 11 games and has shown - notably on Wednesday night - that he could even be City’s answer to talented Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

Not only are they both young, left-footed wingers, but the pair are similar statistically on FBref too. Amongst other stats, the City man averages 2.75 key passes per game and 10.5 progressive carries; comparatively, the Barcelona teenager averages 2.39 key passes and 5.57 progressive carries.

Savinho vs. Yamal stats compared Stat (per 90) Savinho Yamal Key passes 2.75 2.39 Passes into final third 0.50 2.73 Passes into penalty box 4.50 3.07 Progressive carries 10.5 5.57 Carries into final third 3.0 3.18 Carries into penalty area 5.5 2.73 Take-ons completed 2.75 3.41 Stats from FBref

The wingers are two of the most exciting talents in world football, so for City to have a player so similar to Bracelona’s exciting young talent, both stylistically and statistically, is an exciting luxury for Guardiola.

Focussing on the performance against the Czech outfit, former Girona winger Savinho stood out for all the right reasons and received an 8/10 rating from Martin. The journalist was full of praise for the Brazil international, explaining that he “ran the visitors ragged”, praising him for the fact he was “destroying opponents” on the right wing.

The 20-year-old was spellbinding having created five key passes and two big chances, even managing to register an assist for Haaland’s first goal. He completed four of his eight attempted dribbles, and worked hard off the ball, winning six ground duels.

It was a wonderful performance from City’s answer to Yamal, Savinho last night. He will no doubt be hoping to continue this form as the Premier League champions look to push for titles in all competitions.