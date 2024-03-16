One Manchester United star's inclusion for the upcoming international break has been dubbed as 'scandalous' by his compatriot and pundit.

Premier League set for international hiatus

Despite the thrill of the Premier League season reaching unparalleled levels so far this season, there is set to be a brief pause in proceedings for the international break, which largely comprises friendlies for European sides as they look to warm up for EURO 2024, which will be held in Germany this June.

The break comes at a good time for Manchester United though, who face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter final on Saturday but who will then be able to allow some of their first team stars time to recover from injury.

In particular, Erik ten Hag is hoping to welcome back Lisandro Martinez from a knee injury and summer signing Mason Mount, who has not featured for the Red Devils since November.

Plenty of their stars will be heading off on international duty, with Bruno Fernandes called up for Portugal and Rasmus Hojlund for Denmark, to name a few. It is another call-up that has been slammed by one former Real Madrid man though.

Eriksen under fire after Denmark inclusion

That comes in the form of Hojlund's club and international teammate Christian Eriksen, whose addition to the Denmark squad has been labeled "scandalous".

That is by former Dane and Real Madrid midfielder Thomas Gravesen, who pointed to the fact that the 32-year-old is struggling for competitive action at Old Trafford this season.

Eriksen has made just two appearances this calender year, totalling just 95 minutes, and is rarely turned to by Ten Hag. Instead, Gravesen believes that his national team spot should have gone to Nicolai Vallys, who made his debut for Denmark in September 2023 and who is impressing in the Danish top flight.

“It is completely scandalous that he has not selected Nicolai Vallys", he told Danish outlet Tipbladet. "It’s a scandal of great proportions that we have a national coach who looks so little towards Denmark when there’s a player running around with those qualities. When you look at the way he is playing football at the moment. And then they choose to take out a player who has sat on the bench at Manchester United, Christian Eriksen, just to maintain relations.

“He’s not that anymore. The Christian Eriksen we all know, he is no longer there. Christian Eriksen doesn’t play football anymore. Christian Eriksen sits on the bench and watches football. Christian Eriksen as we know him, he is no more. You must not fall back on the fact that you are only selected on merit. One must not single out Christian Eriksen only on his merits.”

Should Eriksen turn out either against Switzerland or the Faroe Islands this month, he will become the third most capped player in his nation's history and could move to within one appearance of legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

Denmark's record cap holders 1 Simon Kjaer 130 2 Peter Schmeichel 129 3 Denis Rommedahl 126 =3 Christian Eriksen 126 5 Jon Dahl Tomasson 112 =33 Thomas Gravesen 66

Denmark are in England's EURO 2024 group, alongside Serbia and Slovenia, in what promises to be an enthralling competition in Germany, and though Simon Kjaer's continued stay in the Danish national side means that Eriksen is unlikely to overtake his teammate to become the most capped Dane of all time, he will likely stretch his lead over those below him, including Gravesen.