Morocco in 1998, Uruguay in 1986, Croatia in 2021. Now Hungary at Euro 2024 can be added to Scotland’s list of glorious failures at major international competitions.

Steve Clarke knew that a win over the Hungarians would put the nation on four points – practically securing a place in the last 16 – and thus ending a run of group stage exits which stretched back to the 1954 World Cup.

His tactics were all wrong, however, setting up with a 5-4-1 in a game that was screaming for the Scots to attack the Hungarian goal with a more fluid formation.

The proof is in the pudding. Across the entire 90 minutes, Scotland managed only one shot on target, and even that came in added time at the end of the match. Still, they could well have had a penalty to send them through.

Che Adams was tasked with leading the line, yet he was poor and failed to get into the game.

Che Adams’ performance in numbers vs Hungary

The Southampton striker had started the previous two group games without much success – failing to find the back of the net in either – and it was perhaps a surprise to see Clarke unleash him against the Hungarians.

Throughout his 76 minutes on the pitch, Adams completed just 11 passes, won two duels, lost possession nine times and managed only one shot, which was off target by some distance, failing to offer any meaningful attacking input.

Che Adams' stats vs Hungary Goals 0 Touches 26 Accurate passes 11/12 Total shots 1 (off target) Possession lost 9 Key passes 0 Via Sofascore

This was a game that was desperate for a proper number nine to be let loose in the box and given chances to score. Why then, was Lawrence Shankland not brought on until the 76th minute?

The case for Shankland to start

During the 2023/24 season for Hearts, Shankland had scored 31 goals while chipping in with eight assists across all competitions.

A stunning return and heightened his claims to be the starting striker at the Euros. There is a reason, surely, that he has been linked so relentlessly with Rangers in recent months.

Unfortunately for the 14-cap star, Clarke preferred a more pragmatic approach, which cost Scotland against both Switzerland and Hungary.

When the 28-year-old came off the bench on Sunday night, he instantly offered a bigger threat than Adams, winning 100% of his aerial duels, making one key pass and attempting a dribble in the final third.

The dynamic of the team changed when Shankland came on, with Scotland looking their most threatening as the clock ticked down to the final whistle.

While he may not have the same work rate as Adams, in a game where three points were a necessity, surely unleashing the top goalscorer in Scotland would have been the most logical option?

Alas, Euro 2024 will go down as yet another failure in Scotland’s history at major international tournaments, one that will hopefully spring positive change going forward.

Clarke has done wonderful things with this squad. But qualifying for tournaments isn’t the aim now; performing well in them and making it through to the knockout stages is.

The country could end a near three-decade wait for an appearance at the World Cup in two years’ time. If Clarke is still in charge by then, things must be different, otherwise it will be the same outcome - weeks of build-up followed by yet another case of glorious failure.