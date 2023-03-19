Manchester United secured their second visit to Wembley in just one season, as Erik ten Hag's men squeezed past a resolute Fulham who went into complete meltdown as they closed in on victory.

Despite boasting more of the ball and far more shots than their visitors, it was the Cottagers who stole the lead through Aleksandar Mitrovic as he powered home a left-footed strike to send the away fans into raptures.

With about 15 minutes left to play, it seemed as though they might record a famous FA Cup victory to continue their impressive season, but a moment of madness saw Willian first sent off for a 'professional handball' before the Serbian goalscorer was dismissed for contesting the decision and then manager Marco Silva was also given his marching orders.

Bruno Fernandes would convert a penalty just three minutes later before Marcel Sabitzer all but confirmed their place in the semi-finals with his strike.

In just five minutes this matchup was completely flipped, but the Red Devils were lucky that Silva's side went into such a meltdown.

That said, it wasn't all in the home side's favour, as midfielder Scott McTominay would find out. Indeed, the Scot disappointed in the centre of the park before his substitution.

Who was Man United's worst player?

Having been handed one of few starts this campaign, it was expected that the 26-year-old would perform as if his place in the squad depended on it. With the absence of Casemiro, it was particularly important that he step up, not only to benefit the team but to convince Ten Hag that he could be far more than a squad player.

However, his partnership with goalscorer Sabitzer unsurprisingly marked a huge gulf in class from what the Manchester club have become accustomed to of late, with journalist Chris McKenna noting how they were "struggling to deal with" the visitors.

This was outlined through McTominay's 29 touches all game, of which goalkeeper David De Gea recorded more (31). He struggled to gain a foothold in the engine room and losing this battle was exactly what afforded Fulham the respect they needed to go on and take the lead.

Billed as a defensive-minded asset, he even lacked in this department where he recorded zero tackles, interceptions or blocks all game (via Sofascore). This was paired with just an 84% pass accuracy too.

With his future in doubt, as the quality around him only grows, the midfield dud failed in his big opportunity to stake his claim and prove his worth. Instead, he only solidified himself as someone who should be sold as soon as Ten Hag gets the chance.

It's clear that the Scotland international simply cannot be trusted and as the club's quality begins to grow, casualties will be found. McTominay will likely be chief among them.